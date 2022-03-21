After a respectable comeback effort, the No. 4 Vols fell to the No. 8 Bulldogs 4-2. Tennessee had wins from No. 55 Emile Hudd and Conor Gannon that sparked some life within Barksdale Stadium after trailing 3-0.
It is no coincidence that the Vols are 0-3 without their top ranked player, No. 4 Johannus Monday. Some shakeups in the lineup have forced some guys to play out of position, and perhaps with Monday in the lineup, things would be different. Monday is 11-1 in the dual season.
Tennessee dropped its second straight doubles point after No. 16 Hudd and Shunsuke Mitsui fell on court two in a tiebreak, 6-7(4).
Pat Harper and Adam Walton were engaged in a tiebreak on court one and led 5-4 before Georgia clinched the point.
Trailing 0-1, Tennessee then dropped two more courts before getting on the board. Angel Diaz had some close sets, but ultimately fell in straight sets 3-6, 4-6. Maritm Prata was the next domino to fall on court five, losing 3-6, 6-7(4).
Hudd got the first win for the Vols. He had a gritty 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win and provided a momentum boost that spread to other courts, leading to a Gannon win. Despite dropping the first set 1-6, Gannon rallied to win 12 of the next 18 games and secure court six.
No. 18 Walton had a chance to secure a straight set victory but was unable to secure the third win for the Vols, losing in a second-set tiebreak then going unfinished.
Mitsui then lost on court four, 5-7, 7-6(5), 2-6, clinching the match for Georgia and spoiling the Vols’ comeback attempt.
Not all is bad for the Vols — they have shown that they can compete with the best in the nation when healthy and have held their own when not healthy. Monday is expected to be back before the end of the season and should be ready come tournament time.
Tennessee will travel to Texas A&M on Friday as Woodruff looks for his 100th win as the Vols’ coach. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST.