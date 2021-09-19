The Tennessee women's tennis team continued the Debbie Southern Fall Classic on Saturday.
Doubles play was not a strength of the Lady Vols, as only one pair recorded a victory out of the four that competed. Tennessee’s Kylie Duckworth and Elenora Molinaro were responsible for that victory, taking down Shelly Bereznyak and Dani Schoenly of Ohio State 6-4.
Tennessee was much more successful in singles play, as the Lady Vols recorded five singles wins.
Rebeka Mertena dominated No. 104 Julia Adams from Furman 6-2, 6-1. Eleonora Molinaro also handled business relatively easily by taking down Ohio State’s Maddie Atway 6-3, 6-3.
The Tennessee Australians Olivia Symons and Tenika McGiffen also recorded singles victories for Tennessee. Symons defeated Misa Malkin of South Carolina 6-4, 6-3, while McGiffen took down Ana Campana of Wake Forest 7-5, 7-6(7).
Daria Kuczer was the last Lady Vol to win a match, beating Tamara Racine from Mississippi State in a hard fought battle 6-7, 7-6, 6-1.
The Lady Vols will conclude the Debbie Southern Fall Classic on Sunday with eight singles matches beginning at 9 a.m. EST.