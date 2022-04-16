Graduate student Adam Walton first stepped on campus as an 18 year-old out of Home Hill, Australia, in the fall of 2017. As Walton was getting used to life as a Vol, the tennis program at Tennessee was going through a regime change.
The program was coming off two seasons where it finished a combined 3-21 record in SEC. As a result, head coach Sam Winterbotham was fired after 11 years. The Vols chose to hand the keys to the program to its most decorated alum, long-time assistant Chris Woodruff.
“Wow, he’s (Walton) been with me since the start, that’s incredible,” Woodruff said. “He’s just been a model of consistency. Since I brought him here, he’s just gotten better and better each year.”
The turnaround for Vol tennis under Woodruff was immediate He preached process, improvement and a team-first mentality en route to a 21-9 record with a semifinal appearance in the SEC and second round appearance at the NCAA Championships. Walton led the team with 25 wins in both singles and doubles while playing primarily on court four and has been the centerpiece of Woodruff’s process.
“When I came in as a freshman, it was his first year,” Walton said. “If I’m being honest, it wasn’t all smooth sailing. I was a soft kid who needed adjustment to college tennis and the way they do things. It really did take a whole year to settle in and know what college tennis is about and the way that they train."
"Once I bought in and understood that Coach Woodruff’s methods work, which they 100 percent did, I progressed to become a very good player and it allowed me to make big strides in my second year and so on.”
Since then, Walton has amassed a record of 113-44 in singles and 97-43 in doubles. He is the sixth Vol to achieve 200 total wins and is three doubles victories from being the sixth Vol with 100 wins in both singles and doubles.
“I’ve improved a lot as a player,” Walton said. “I came in and played line four for a team that was probably ranked around No. 25 in the country, and then as the years have progressed, I was able to play line one for the top team in the country, so I think that speaks for itself how much I’ve improved.”
Walton entered his last year of eligibility coming off his best season as a Vol in 2021, earning NCAA All-Tournament Team in Singles and Doubles, Doubles All-American, and ITA Singles All-American. He led his team to a SEC Championship win and Round of 16 berth in the NCAA Championships. He capped off his year by winning the Doubles National Championship with fellow Aussie Pat Harper.
The duo has been a force since Woodruff decided to pair them, going 32-8 in their national championship campaign, and they have yet to lose an SEC match this season (9-0).
“Pat and I have been very close for a very long time,” Walton said. “During COVID-19, we were training a lot back home together. We actually hadn't played much doubles together in college before that. Then, last year, Woody (Coach Woodruff) wanted to pair us together. We always had that off-court chemistry and were always very close, but we never knew that we would work in the way that we have.”
“Pat is very fast-twitched and quick around the net, so I just try to be the most stable guy as possible in doubles and it seems to work really well like that. It's a fire and ice combination. It's special what we've been able to do.”
As Walton’s time in Knoxville concludes, Walton will have a chance to lead his team to an SEC Title defense and further leave his mark in Vol history by giving the program its first ever national championship. He and the Vols were on the cusp of achieving the feat in indoor season at the ITA Championships when they fell short to No. 1 TCU.
The Vols have shown that they can compete with the best when fully healthy and will be a strong contender in the NCAA tournament.
First, Walton and the Vols will hope to close their regular season on a high note on Sunday, where the Tennessee will honor Walton as well as fellow graduate student Mark Wallner. First serve is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST.
“I am really excited to see what the next chapter brings and for my college career to be done,” Walton said. “I will miss the days but I am excited to see if I can progress through the rankings professionally. My focus from now until the end of my time here is just to keep doing the right things.”