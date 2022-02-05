The No. 1 Tennessee men’s tennis team lost its first match of the season on the road 4-0 against No. 5 Ohio State. The Vols faced its third top-ten opponent in three weeks, finishing the stretch with a respectable 2-1 record.
Tennessee fell behind early and simply could not bounce back like it had against No. 4 TCU and No. 10 Wake Forest.
Here are three takeaways as the Vols look to rebound in preparation for the ITA Indoor Championships in the coming weeks.
Doubles disappointment
Following last Tuesday’s match against Wake Forest in which Tennessee dropped the doubles point for the second-consecutive match, head coach Chris Woodruff said that the Vols would not be able to win matches if they consistently lost the doubles point.
Tennessee has been able to secure the win with strong singles play in the past, however, that would not be the case on Friday. The Vols lost the doubles point, and Woodruff’s words came to pass.
Securing the doubles point is not important for the point itself, but it serves as a big momentum boost for the rest of the match.
The Buckeyes boast the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked doubles teams. They took care of business, and the Vols were playing from behind for the rest of the day.
The start of the match will be a point of emphasis for the Vols as they look forward to the ITA Championships, having seen first-hand that a comeback is not always possible.
Three first-set tiebreaks lost
Tennessee lost three first-set tiebreaks in singles on Friday, and Adam Walton was unable to force one being down 6-5. The Vols lacked the needed momentum boost following the doubles loss.
Winning the first set is crucial for a player’s confidence moving forward in the match, since playing behind is more challenging than playing with a lead.
Displaying much composure when trailing in its previous matches, the Vols were able to regroup in singles, however they simply couldn’t get the job done against Ohio State.
Reigning Freshman of the Week
One of the bright spots for Tennessee was reigning SEC Freshman of the Week Shunsuke Mitsui, who won the first set 7-5 and was tied in a second-set tiebreak before the match concluded.
Despite being a freshman, Mitsui does not play like it. He holds a 5-0 singles record during the dual season with two unfinished where he led in both.
Mitsui consistently finds ways to win, showing good speed, recognition and composure. His improvement throughout the fall and the dual season has been rapid, and he will be a crucial part of the Vols’ success going forward.