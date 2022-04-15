The No. 5 Tennessee men’s tennis team took down Alabama on Friday with an impressive 7-0 sweep. The Vols showed domination from start to finish with just one match going to a third set.
The win was the Vols' first 7-0 sweep over an SEC opponent this season. The last time Tennessee swept an SEC opponent was over a year ago against Vanderbilt.
“It’s just good to win,” head coach Chris Woodruff said. “At this stage in the year, I’m not into how it looks. We’ve done what we can, but we’ve got to go out there and play relaxed and get healthy and stay fresh. We’ve got to keep being reliable in our spots but basically it’s understanding what is coming down the stretch and executing under pressure.”
Tennessee began its sweep by taking the doubles point in dominating fashion. The first duo to finish was No. 32 Emile Hudd and Shunsuke Mitsui, who bested Enzo Aguiard and Juan Martin 6-2.
No. 43 Pat Harper and Adam Walton provided the clincher for the double’s point, defeating Filip Planinsek and Patrick Kaukovalta. The win marks Walton’s 97th doubles win, standing just three wins away from becoming the sixth Vol to have 100 wins in both singles and doubles.
“It’s cool to see the stats, but I don’t think about it too much,” Walton said. “I obviously prioritize my singles a lot more. But you know, it is cool to see how much I’ve progress during my time here in doubles."
"I think Coach Woodruff is probably the best coach in the country when it comes to knowing the game of doubles, especially getting guys like me who haven’t played much doubles to a pretty decent level.”
The dominance continued in singles play. Shunsuke Mitsui was the first to finish. After a close three-set clincher against Vanderbilt on Sunday, he ended things much quicker on Friday, defeating German Samofalov 6-2, 6-1.
The next finisher was No. 8 Johannus Monday. He took down Patrick Kaukovalta 6-3, 6-2 in his first win since returning from injury.
“I was happy to see the progress that he was making as the match progressed,” Woodruff said. “The last couple of weeks his game was not there, but at least today it was there all around and got better as the match went.”
No. 75 Emile Hudd delivered his sixth clincher of the season for the Vols, taking down Aguiard in straight sets 6-1, 6-4.
After the clincher, the teams opted to play the match out. No. 12 Walton defeated No. 36 Planinsek on court one 6-3, 6-4. Freshman Conor Gannon defeated Zach Foster 6-7(0), 6-2, 1-0 (10-8). Angel Diaz also had a close straight set victory over Joao Ferreira 7-5, 7-6 (7-4).
The Vols will stay in Knoxville on Sunday for their final regular season game and Senior Day against Auburn. First serve is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST.