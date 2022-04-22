The No. 5 Tennessee men’s tennis team began its SEC title defense with a 4-0 win over Alabama on Thursday. Shunsuke Mitsui delivered the clinch for the Vols in his 6-3, 6-2 win.
Tennessee swept the Tide just five days ago in the regular season, 7-0. It would have been easy for The Vols to get ahead of themselves given the circumstances, especially with higher goals in mind, but they stayed steady and avoided an early-round upset in the SEC tournament.
Head coach Chris Woodruff has preached a game-by-game mentality all season, saying earlier in the year that the most important game on the schedule is the next one.
"We were steady," Woodruff said. "Steady is what I think you want in the first round. We just played Alabama so that is always a mental challenge to get into a groove and beat a team when playing them so close together. I thought we did a good job of coming out and getting off to a good start in the doubles. Overall, it was a solid, steady performance."
The Vols kickstarted the sweep by securing the doubles point. All three courts started smoothly with early breaks, but Alabama’s doubles courts kept it interesting with its own breaks on each court.
No. 21 Mitsui and Emile Hudd lead 4-1 lead before hanging on to defeat Enzo Aguiard and Juan Martin 6-4.
Johannus Monday and Mark Wallner also took an early 4-1 lead and ultimately clinched the doubles point with their 6-4 victory over German Samofalov and Joao Ferreira. The pair moved to 11-0 when playing together this season.
In singles play, the Vols displayed pure control over the Tide. The first to finish was No. 72 Emile Hudd on court three, who defeated Kaukovalta. Hudd earned an important break late in the first set that empowered him to a 6-4, 4-0 victory.
No. 7 Walton took down No. 32 Plannisek 6-4, 6-3 to set the match score at 3-0 in favor of the Vols. Walton is playing his best tennis at the right time. After a 1-4 start to open SEC play, he is 8-1 since. With the win, Walton moved to No. 7 in Tennessee’s all-time singles wins list, tying Paul Annacone with 115.
Shortly after Walton’s win came Mitsui’s sixth clinch of the season. He tied Hudd for the most clinches on the team and moved to a 31-7 record, which ranks near the top of the SEC.
Tennessee will look to build on Thursday’s win anyway it can in order to repeat as SEC Champions.
“We won this tournament last year and obviously we want to do it again,” senior Martim Prata said. “I think we started well and we are excited to see how it goes tomorrow.”
Tennessee will face No. 11 Georgia on Friday at 3 p.m. EST in the quarterfinal. The Vols fell to the Bulldogs 2-4 in their regular season matchup, however, they were without Monday due to injury. With a fully healthy lineup, Tennessee hopes that he will provide the difference that it needs in a search for revenge.
“They beat us last time, but we are looking forward to playing them tomorrow,” Prata said. “We have our whole team back and healthy. Hopefully we can put on a good show. It is obviously better to have all the team back. We are more confident, and we are going to do our best to win.”