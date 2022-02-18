The Tennessee men’s tennis jumped off to a hot start in this weekend’s ITA Indoor National Championships with a 4-0 sweep over Texas A&M in Seattle, Washington.
The Vols went into the match having not won the doubles point against ranked opponents, but took the highly prioritized point to set the tone for the match. Head coach Chris Woodruff announced on Sunday after dropping the point to Columbia that changes were going to be made.
In a surprising move, Coach Woodruff moved the No. 13 pair Emile Hudd and Shunsuke Mitsui to court one, replacing reigning NCAA National Champions Pat Harper and Adam Walton, who moved to court two.
Johannus Monday and Mark Wallner were the first to finish in doubles play, wining their court 6-4.
Woodruff’s risk proved to be worth it, after Hudd and Mitsui clinched the doubles point for the Vols, defeating No. 33 Austin Abbrat and Noah Schachter 7-5.
Harper and Walton have yet to return to their dominance from the 2020-21 season. The pair were up 3-1 in a tiebreak before going unfinished as a result of the clincher.
At the beginning of the dual season, Woodruff said that Harper is still working back into form after undergoing surgery over the summer. The former No. 1 duo is 3-3 after a monstrous 31-7 record last season.
With the momentum boost of winning the doubles point, Tennessee was able to quickly take three singles courts to clinch the match.
No. 10 Monday continued his dominance in the dual season, needing 45 minutes to defeat Pierce Rollins in straight sets.
Next to finish was No. 21 Walton, comfortably winning in straight sets 6-2, 6-0.
No. 114 Mitsui clinched the first round for the Vols, only losing one game in his straight sets win. The freshman continues to play much at a higher than his class would suggest, covering all areas of the court with his game-breaking speed.
Tennessee will face No. 11 South Carolina in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 3 p.m. EST as they look to build on Friday’s win. The Vols are two wins away from a national championship appearance.