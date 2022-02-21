Tennessee men’s tennis missed out on an opportunity to win the first national championship in program history on Monday after falling to TCU 3-4. After a slow start, the Vols’ comeback attempt was spoiled when junior Angel Diaz lost the third set 6-4.
Fatigue played a factor in the loss, as the Vols played four matches in four days, two of which were long ones.
The Vols were unable to rebound against the Horned Frogs after dropping the doubles point like they had earlier in the season. The Vols lost the doubles point for the first time in the tournament.
The first completed match in doubles play was on court two, where Pat Harper and Adam Walton fell to Sander Jong and Lui Maxted 6-3.
Johannus Monday and Mark Wallner provided the sole doubles win for the Vols, defeating Juan Carlos Aguilar and Tim Ruehl 6-3. The pair moved to 5-0 when playing together.
No. 13 Emile Hudd and Shunsuke Mitsui fell 6-4 on court three after Jake Fearnley and Luc Fomba took the first break point of the set, securing the doubles point for TCU.
In singles play, Tennessee lost four first sets, and the energy coming out of the Vols was almost nonexistent.
The Vols fell to a quick 2-0 deficit in singles after No. 114 Mitsui fell to No. 52 Fearnley 6-1, 6-3. The Japan native has shown remarkable poise all throughout his freshman campaign, but showed his first visible signs of nerves today, taking a much more defensive approach than usual.
No. 110 Emile Hudd was the next to fall after No. 109 Jong defeated him in straight sets, and Tennessee found itself in a 3-0 hole.
Shortly after, No. 10 Johannus Monday gave the Vols their only point in his 6-4, 6-1 trampling over No. 15 Aguilar. The win sparked a momentum shift in Nordstrom Tennis Center, and signs of life started coming out of the Vols.
Tennessee’s Conor Gannon took eight straight points at the end of the second set to force and eventually win a tiebreak 7-1. The freshman showed a lot of grit on the biggest stage, however, he was unable to finish. He looked like he was on his way to a win, finishing at 4-6, 7-6(1), 2-0.
No. 21 Adam Walton went unfinished in his match against No. 44 Fomba 7-6(2), 3-6, 3-0.
Despite the comeback effort by the Vols, junior Angel Diaz fell to Vives 6-3, 4-6, 4-6 in the clincher after failing to hold serve in his last service game of the second and third set.
The Vols will get a week of much needed rest before they close out nonconference play next Monday at 1 p.m. EST against Furman.