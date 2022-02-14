The Tennessee men’s tennis team escaped with a narrow 4-3 victory over the Columbia Lions on Sunday. The Vols once again lost the doubles point, but regrouped in singles to take the match, clinched by junior Angel Diaz.
Columbia gave the Vols everything it had in a match lasted nearly four hours. Columbia clearly did not come to lose and made things very difficult for Tennessee.
“Well, they won the doubles point to start,” head coach Chris Woodruff said. “So that was tough. Any time we play a good team like them and don’t win the doubles point it puts us in very difficult situations down 1-0.”
With the tight win, the Vols stay undefeated at home during the dual season despite trailing for most of the match.
Doubles has been the Vols’ main weakness during the dual season. The Vols have learned first hand how difficult it is to win matches without the doubles point.
Woodruff seems to be at a breaking point.
“As coaches, we need to sit down and figure out what’s going to work. We can’t go through the whole season like this,” Woodruff said. “Not only is it taxing and stressful now, but it wears on you as the season goes on. Our schedule is tough, the SEC is tough, and we are going to have to find a way to change some things.”
That proved to be the case against the Lions. The Vols won, but it was far from easy.
The No. 13 duo of Shunsuke Mitsui and Emile Hudd were the first to finish on Saturday. The pair breezed to a 6-1 victory.
The other courts were not so easily given. Adam Walton and Pat Harper dropped the set 7-5. Johannus Monday and Connor Gannon suffered the same fate, dropping the set 7-5 despite having two chances at set point that would have secured the doubles point.
Singles play got off to a sluggish start when all but Mark Wallner lost the first game and trailed for most of the first set.
No. 10 Monday was the first to finish, pulling away against No. 77 Hugo Hashimoto to win his court 6-2, 6-2 to put the Vols on the board.
No. 114 Mitsui’s 7-5, 6-2 win over Henry Ruger gave Tennessee its first lead of the day. The freshman continues to exceed expectations. Mitsui’s speed and court awareness make him a threat to win any match he plays.
No. 21 Walton went back and forth with No. 8 Alex Kotzen but came up short in straight sets 4-6, 4-6 to put the score at an even 2-2.
Wallner lost in three sets to Austen Huang 5-7, 7-5, 2-6, putting the Vols at a 2-3 deficit. He had a chance to take the first set with a 5-4 lead but lost three straight games to drop the set.
No. 100 Hudd won his court 3-6, 7-6, 6-1. He started poorly, trailing 0-4 before winning his first game. However, he started to gain momentum towards the end of the first set and went on to take the next two sets, tying the match score at 3-3.
The deciding point was left up to No. 122 Diaz against Max Westphal. They engaged in a chess match that featured two tiebreaks, which they split. Diaz then pulled away in the third set to win his court 7-6, 6-7, 6-2 and clinch the match for the Vols.
The Vols will head to Seattle for the ITA Indoor National Championships over the weekend, Feb. 18-21. Tennessee will look to solve its doubles issues and make a long run in the tournament.