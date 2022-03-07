Tennessee men’s tennis defeated Ole Miss in convincing fashion, beating the Rebels 6-1 on Sunday.
The match brought an end to a road trip through Mississippi where the Vols also overwhelmed No. 24 Mississippi State on Friday.
The No. 2 Vols opened the match with its 11th doubles point win of the season, and the Vols are 11-0 when winning the point. Experienced duo and No. 57 Pat Harper and Adam Walton continue to inch closer to last season’s dominance, as they took their set over Jan Soren Hain and Simon Junk 6-2.
Johannus Monday and Mark Wallner stayed undefeated (8-0) with a 7-5 win on court three against John Hallquist Lithen and Nikola Slavic despite being on the ropes in a 2-5 hole, clinching the doubles point.
Leading 1-0, Shunsuke Mitsui defeated Simon Junk 6-3, 6-3 to put the Vols up 2-0. Martim Prata took the next point for the Vols over Lukas Engelhardt. A close second set tiebreak helped Prata defeat Englehardt 6-3, 7-6(5).
Senior Pat Harper earned his first clinch and singles win of the dual season in a three-set 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Jan Soren Hain. This was just his third singles appearance of the dual season.
The match played on after Harper’s clincher, and No. 51 Emile Hudd’s straight set victory over No. 91 Finn Reynolds followed. Hudd took Reynolds to two tiebreakers, winning both 7-6(7), 7-6(4).
On court one, No. 32 Walton bested No. 18 Slavic 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(5) where he won a close third set tiebreak to extend the lead to 6-0. The Vols only loss came on court three, where Angel Diaz ran out of steam, falling to No. 98 Lithen 6-4, 7-5, 0-6.
The Vols will travel back home on Friday to Barksdale Stadium to take on No. 6 South Carolina, who the Vols beat in the quarterfinals of the ITA Indoor Championships. First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m. EST.