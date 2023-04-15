The No. 14 Lady Vols took down the Ole Miss Rebels on Friday afternoon at Palmer/Salloum Tennis Center with a 4-3 win.
The win improved their SEC record to 10-2 for the season, making it just the second time Tennessee has reached 10 SEC wins in program history.
Tennessee started off strong in doubles play as No. 40 Esther Adeshina and Rebeka Mertena took down Lillian Gabrielsen and Kelsey Mize with a 6-2 victory to start off the day strong for the Lady Vols.
Catherine Aulia and Lauren Anzalotta fell to Lady Rebels Analle Leclercq and Rachel Krzyzak in a close 4-6 match.
On the other court, Lady Vols Daria Kuczer and Eleonora Molinaro were fighting hard against Ludmila Kareisova and Emma Kette to make it 6-6 for a tiebreaker. Kuczer and Molinaro were able to clinch the point 8-6 needed for the Lady Vols to take a 1-0 lead into singles.
To start singles play, Catherine Aulia fell to Ole Miss Emma Kette 6-2, 6-0, but #26 Rebeka Mertena was able to easily get past Lillian Gabrielsen with a 6-2, 6-1 victory to make the overall score 2-1.
Lady Vol #39 Daria Kuczer defeated Anaelle Leclercq 6-1, 6-2 and Esther Adeshina took down Lady Rebel Rachel Krzyzak 6-4, 6-1 to clinch the win over the Hotty Toddy Rebels.
#21 Lady Vol Elza Tomase fell short to #62 Ludmila Kareisova in a tough tiebreaker 4-6, 6-3, 7-10 and Lady Rebel Reka Zadori topped Lauren Anzalotta 7-6, 14-12 to tie things up at 3-3, but at the end, the Lady Vols were able to secure the win.
The Lady Vols will return to action for the last of the regular season on Sunday in Starkville, Mississippi as they take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre at 2 p.m. ET.
