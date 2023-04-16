The No. 14 Lady Vols took down the Lady Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon at A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre with a 6-1 win. The win improved their SEC record to 11-2 to mark the end of the 2023 regular season.
The dominating win made program history for the Lady Vols with their 11th SEC win, overtaking the record set in the 2001 season with 10.
Tennessee started off great in doubles play as Daria Kuczer and Eleonora Molinaro took down Maddie McKee and Alexandra Mikhailuk with a 6-2 victory on Court 3 to start the day off strong for the Lady Vols.
Needing the second point on Court 1, Lady Vols No. 40 Esther Adeshina and Rebeka Mertena were able to clinch a 6-3 win over Emmanouela Antonaki and Dharani Niroshan to take the 1-0 lead into singles play.
Lauren Anzalotta and Catherine Aulia’s match against Mississippi State Maddie Bemisderfer and Gia Cohen went unfinished, just down 3-4.
Going into singles play, Lauren Anzalotta easily topped Sydney Hrehor with a 6-2, 6-0 win to give the Lady Vols a 2-0 lead.
No. 39 Daria Kuczer was able to pull through smoothly with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Dharani Niroshan, giving the Lady Vols a positive momentum of a 3-0 edge.
Only needing 1 more point to secure the win, Esther Adeshina was able to overcome the second set tiebreaker with an amazing defeat of 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) over Emily Surcey.
No. 21 Elza Tomase fell short in a grueling three-set match 6-1, 5-7, 6-0 to No. 95 Emma Antonaki, but No. 26 Lady Vol Rebeka Mertena was able to finish the match on a high note for the Lady Vols with a 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) win over Gia Cohen, giving the Lady Vols a triumphant victory 6-1 over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
The Lady Vols will return to action on Friday at the 2023 SEC Women’s Tennis Championship in Fayetteville, Arkansas at 3 p.m. Entering as a No. 3 seed, the Lady Vols secured a double-bye in the tournament as they face off against the winner of South Carolina and Mississippi State/Kentucky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.