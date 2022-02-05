The No. 1 Tennessee men’s tennis team fell to No. 5 Ohio State 4-0 after a hard-fought match Friday afternoon in Columbus.
The experienced Ohio State team dominated on its home court in doubles play. The Buckeyes’ doubles pair of Cannon Kingsley and JJ Tracy defeated Johannus Monday and Martim Prata with a 6-2 win.
Ohio State’s Matej Vocel and Robert Cash followed that victory with a 6-3 win over Emile Hudd and Shunsuki Mitsui on court two.
Adam Walton, and Pat Harper went unfinished on court one as Ohio State claimed the doubles point. Walton fell short of his 100th career doubles victory when the match was stopped at 4-4.
Other than the Buckeyes’ James Trotter’s quick 6-0, 6-1 win over Martim Prata, the singles matches were long-fought and competitive.
Cannon Kingsley narrowly defeated No. 10 Johannus Monday, 7-6, 7-5. To finalize the sweep, No. 14 JJ Tracy of Ohio State claimed a 7-6, 6-3 win over Angel Diaz.
Tennessee will return to its home court on Feb. 12 for a 1 p.m. EST match against Charlotte.