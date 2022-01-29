The Tennessee men’s tennis team clinched a spot in February’s championships following Saturday’s dominant win against in-state foe Memphis in front of 250 fans in the Goodfriend Tennis Center. This marks the second time since 2014 that the Vols qualified for the tournament.
Feeding off the energy from the crowd en route to its 4-0 win, the top-ranked Vols moved to 6-0 in the dual season.
The Vols won the doubles point for the second consecutive match after dropping the two before against No. 4 TCU and No. 10 Wake Forest. Head Coach Chris Woodruff has made it a point to start off well by winning doubles.
Johannus Monday and Martim Prata were the first to finish. The duo started hot and stayed hot in their 6-2 triumph over Tigers’ Harry Rock and Pablo Alemany Malea.
Shunsuke Matsui and Emile Hudd were tied with Oscar Cutting and Patrick Sydow before taking the next game, and Mitsui pumped his fist towards the erupting crowd.
The No. 6 ranked doubles team then jumped to a commanding 5-2 lead before dropping the next two games. At 5-4, Hudd’s dependable serve brought them to victory, securing the doubles point.
Reigning national champions Adam Walton and Pat Harper went unfinished in their battle versus No. 30 David Stevenson and Jeremy Taylor. They were down 5-6 before Matsui and Hudd’s clincher.
In singles play, Monday and Walton cruised to victory, making the match score 3-0.
No. 10 Monday took a commanding 5-2 lead against Stevenson in the first set after winning a crucial game point on deuce, winning the set 6-2. The sophomore became Tennessee’s first finisher after winning the second set 6-2.
No. 39 Walton took early leads in both sets and went on to finish second with his 6-2, 6-1 win.
Prata’s win against No. 88 Taylor clinched the match for the Vols. In the first set, he found himself down 0-2 before winning six straight to win the set, sparking cheers from the crowd. In the second set, the senior found himself down 1-4. Once again, Prata kept his composure and won five straight games to win the set and win the match for the Vols.
No. 125 ranked freshman Mitsui cruised past Harry Rock 6-1 in the first set but found himself down 2-4 in the second set. He was able to even the set at 5-5 and was up 40-15 when Prata’s win ended the match.
Junior Angel Diaz went unfinished but won the first set 6-4 and was winning the second set 4-2.
Graduate-transfer Hudd got off to a slow start, losing the first set 1-6. However, the No. 51 player powered back and built a 5-2 lead when the match ended.
As the Vols prepare for the ITA Indoor National Championships in Seattle, Washington, next month, they will face its third top-10 team in five matches.
Tennessee will travel to Columbus, Ohio, to match up against the fifth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes 5 p.m. EST on Friday, Feb. 4.