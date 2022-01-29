The Tennessee men’s tennis team stayed hot during ITA Kickoff Weekend on Friday at Goodfriend Tennis Center, defeating Old Dominion 4-0 to hold on to its No. 1 ranking and improve to 5-0 on the season.
The Vols entered the match coming off two consecutive top-10 wins, but they did not let that distract them from the opponent ahead.
“Well its only easy to get distracted if you don’t focus on the process,” head coach Chris Woodruff said. “It’s about getting better each match and each day and every time we are on the court, we try to do that. Also, you don’t play the ranking game, we tell the guys it isn’t about ranking, we’re ranked one and they’re not ranked or whatever, it’s about going out and doing the best you can.”
With the victory, the Vols move into position to secure a spot in the ITA National Championship with a win against Memphis tomorrow.
“It was a good day,” Woodruff said. “Tournaments like these are survive and advance, I told the guys that this isn’t about analyzing what we did well and didn’t do well, you win and move on. In tomorrow's match against Memphis, we'll go out, compete, give it our best shot and see what happens. Overall, we got off to a pretty good start today and probably the best start we’ve gotten off to all year. From that perspective, especially in the doubles, I was pleased.”
Entering the day, the Vols dropped two-consecutive doubles points against TCU and Wake Forest. Following Tuesday’s match, Woodruff made it a point that the team would not win many matches if they kept dropping the doubles point.
Tennessee quickly secured the doubles point in no more than 25 minutes, jumping to a 1-0 lead entering singles play.
"It's about getting off to a good start," Woodruff said. "That's all we're trying to do is get off to good starts. Today, we got off to a good start. I thought all three courts brought pretty good energy. Like I said, that was an improvement."
Last year’s doubles national champions, Pat Harper and Adam Walton, started off leading 2-1 before winning four straight games to secure the set at 6-1 after Walton passed Old Dominion’s Younes Lalami down the line on set point.
Johannus Monday and Martim Prata became the second to finish in their 6-2 win, clinching the doubles point for the Vols.
Emile Hudd and Shunsuke Mitsui had an impressive showing despite being unable to finish due to Monday/Prata’s clincher. The duo led 5-2 at match point. Hudd’s height and serve combined with Matsui’s quickness proved to be a lethal pairing.
As for singles, No. 10 Monday picked up where he left off, winning the first set at a convincing 6-1 against No. 91 Lalami. His opponent kept the second set close at 4-4 before Monday pulled away to become the Vols’ first finisher, winning 6-4 to avoid a third set.
“It’s just good habits,” Woodruff said. “Johannus has good routines at night and during the day, he’s committed to what we’re doing. It’s nice to watch him and he’s just maturing.”
Hudd continued his strong singles play that clinched Tuesday’s match for the Vols. He dropped the first game of the first set, but his serve in the next game helped build momentum for the rest of the match, winning both sets 6-1. Hudd’s serve was not broken throughout the whole match.
“Practice,” Woodruff said. “One of the things he does well is serve, and you know that keeps him in it. With him, you’re going to have a shot to keep you in the match and it’s a good one.”
No. 125 Mitsui beat his opponent 6-1, 6-3, to secure the match-winning point for Tennessee, which improved the freshman’s record to 5-0 in the dual season.
As for the other singles matches, doubles star and No. 39 singles player Walton took the first set 6-3, and he evened out the second set at 3-3 before going unfinished.
Harper trailed 1-2 in the first set but came firing back to take the set 6-2. In the second set, he once again fell to 1-2 but rallied again to take a 5-3 lead before Mitsui’s win ended the match.
The Vols will play against Memphis on Saturday at Goodfriend Tennis center at 1 p.m. EST.