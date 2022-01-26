The top-ranked Tennessee men’s tennis team hosted No. 10 Wake Forest on Tuesday afternoon at the Goodfriend Tennis Center and came out with a close 4-3 win after Hudd clinched the match point.
The Vols dropped the doubles point for the second consecutive match, but strong singles play powered Tennessee to its second top-10 victory of the season, taking four courts and the win.
The Vols are off to a 4-0 start after beating then fourth-ranked TCU Jan. 16 in the same fashion, dropping the doubles point, but winning four singles courts.
"It was a gritty win," head coach Chris Woodruff said. "To be able to play a good team in Wake Forest and come back to win four singles matches, that's a good fight but that's still not where we want to be. We're not going to go through the season and be successful constantly losing the doubles point. So, we need to fix that, but we're still happy to get the win."
After splitting the first two sets, the match came down to a third-set tie break between Tennessee’s Hudd and Wake Forest’s Filippo Moron. Hudd went on to win the tie-break 7-4 and secure the match point for the Vols.
"Emile has a really good serve," Woodruff said. "As a coach, you sit over here and figure he's going to be in every game. I'm proud of Emile because coming from Oklahoma State, he had never found himself in positions like this before. To be out there playing in the heat of the battle against TCU really helped and now he's in the heat of the battle now."
The senior also had a strong doubles performance with freshman Shunsuke Mitsu, winning the set 6-1.
As for the other doubles courts, both teams, consisting of Adam Walton and Pat Harper along with Johannus Monday and Martim Prata were defeated in a tie-break, 7-4.
Walton and Monday made up for their doubles losses in singles play, with both winning in straight sets in the No. 1 and No. 2 singles slots, sparking a shift in momentum in Goodfriend Tennis Center.
Prata and Angel Diaz both lost in straight sets, but Hudd’s heroics at the No. 4 slot and Mitsui’s straight sets win at the No. 6 slot secured the third and magic number fourth win for the Vols.
Tennessee will host the ITA Kickoff Weekend at the Goodfriend Tennis Center this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 28 to 29, with its first shot at securing a spot at next month’s ITA Indoor National Championships if they go 2-0.
The Vols will play Old Dominion at 1 p.m. EST on Friday and either Memphis or Western Michigan at 10 a.m. EST or 1 p.m. EST on Saturday.