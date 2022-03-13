The Vols tennis team was bested by Florida 5-2 in its second consecutive loss Sunday afternoon. Shunsuke Mitsui continued to shine as a freshman. He picked up his third ranked win on the dual season, improving to 4-0 against SEC opponents.
The Vols’ loss to the Gators was also their second straight at home, after they had won the previous 30 games before the streak was ended Friday. The Vols also played their second match in a row without their highest ranked player, No. 4 Johannus Monday, who is out with a foot injury.
Monday’s injury is not serious, and he is expected to make a return towards the end of the month.
The Vols dropped the doubles point to start. Losing the doubles point has provided much misfortune for the Vols this season.
Conor Gannon filled in for Monday at court three doubles with Mark Wallner. Monday and Wallner are 8-0 when playing together, but Wallner has not won a doubles match without him, losing 6-4 to Duarte Vale Nate Bonetto.
To take the doubles point, Florida’s Sam Riffice and Ben Shelton overcame No. 16 Mitsui and Emile Hudd 6-4 on court one. No. 45 Pat Harper and Adam Walton were ahead 5-4 before going unfinished.
As for singles play, the Vols saw wins from Mitsui and Harper on courts four and six. Mitsui defeated No. 93 Andy Andrade 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Harper defeated No. 119 Bonetto in straight sets.
On court one, No. 18 Walton had a battle with No. 1 Shelton, who received the bump last Wednesday. Walton dropped the first set 3-6 after losing a break, but stormed back to take the following set 6-1. Shelton responded with a 6-1 win of his own to take court one.
No. 55 Emile Hudd fell in straight sets to No. 56 Sam Riffice. The match was clinched when Angel Diaz fell to No. 109 Duarte Vale 6-7(3), 6-3, 6-1.
Freshman Conor Gannon fell to Mattias Siimar 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in first singles action of SEC play.
The Vols will get a much-needed week of break to regroup after a rough weekend. Up next for the Vols is No. 8 Georgia at Barksdale Stadium.