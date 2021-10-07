The second day of the main draw action at the ITA-All American Championships featured a straight sets victory, and a nail biting finish in doubles for the Volunteers.
ITA-All American Johannus Monday advanced to the round of 16, after winning his round of 32 singles match in straight sets, and the doubles pairing of senior Emile Hudd and freshman Shunsuke Mitsui stormed back from behind and won their round of 16 doubles main draw match.
The nation’s number sixth-rated player, Monday, waltzed through the first set against his matchup of Florian Broska of Mississippi State, 6-1. The second set was a different story, as Broska put up a much better fight versus Monday taking the second set to a tiebreaker, before Monday prevailed in straight sets 7-6(5).
The main attraction came from the nation’s 48th ranked doubles combo of Hudd and Mitsui versus Ole Miss’ Finn Reynolds and John Hallquist Lithén. Reynolds and Lithén fended off the Vols’ duo as they claimed the first set 7-5. Hudd and Mitsui were victorious in the second set in a tiebreaker 7-6(5), before the final third set tiebreaker.
Mitsui and Hudd went down as far as 8-2 in the final third set, and they needed an astronomical comeback to reach the quarterfinals on Thursday. They achieved that comeback in dramatic fashion, holding off five match point situations against Ole Miss’ pairing to claim victory in the tiebreak, to advance to the quarterfinals on Friday.
The 29th rated Vol’s senior Martim Prata, lost his consolation main draw singles match, 7-5, 7-5 to Tyler Zink of Oklahoma State.
The tournament continues Friday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Times are yet to be determined.