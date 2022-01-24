The 22nd-ranked women’s tennis team came back from an early deficit against Wake Forest on Sunday, as Eleonora Molinaro’s singles heroics led the Lady Vols to a 4-3 win in Winston-Salem.
"Wake Forest is a very well-coached team, we know that and we love playing against them because they help us prepare for SEC play," head coach Alison Ojeda said. "That's what you saw; there was tough competition on every court. I told the team after the doubles point, we are playing solid tennis, there are going to be pressure situations and do we want to be in those and are we able to perform at a high level in that environment and I thought we came through when we needed to."
The Lady Vols started the afternoon by dropping the doubles point. Daria Kuczer and Tenika McGiffin snagged a win in the No. 1 slot, defeating second-ranked Brooke Killingsworth and Anna Brylin, 6-3. Tennessee fell in the next two sets, however, on courts two and three by a 4-6 score in both sets.
The Lady Vols made up some ground in singles play, winning the next three singles matches, but Wake Forest took the following two matches, evening the score at 3-3.
Rebeka Mertena, playing at No. 2, trailed 3-0 early, but took the rest of her games by force, not dropping a single one for the rest of the set. She kept her momentum going in the second set, defeating Samantha Martinelli, 6-3, 6-3.
Esther Adeshina earned a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Peyton Pesavento, and 56th-ranked Elza Tomase defeated Wake Forest’s 58th-ranked Cassie Wooten 6-2, 6-4 to earn Tennessee’s third point.
The match came down to Eleonora Molinaro on court five. She picked up a 4-1 lead in the third set and easily won the next two points, taking the match 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 and the game for the Lady Vols.
"What helped me to break her were my teammates, they gave me the energy I needed to win that match," Molinaro said about the victory. "I am so thankful for them helping me to get to the end with that energy."
The Lady Vols are back in action this weekend for the ITA Kickoff Weekend at Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio. Tennessee will face No. 21 LSU on Jan. 29 at 1 p.m. EST.