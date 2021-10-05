The Tennessee men’s tennis team opened up match play on Monday for the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The stars on the first day of qualifying rounds for the Vols were freshman Shunsuke Mitsui and senior Emile Hudd.
Both were paired up as partners for doubles matches, and they shined against their competition.
In the qualifying round, the No. 48 Vols duo out-dueled Texas’ combo of Micah Braswell and Evin McDonald, 6-2, 4-6, 10-4 to advance to the round of 32.
In the round of 32, Mitsui and Hudd triumphed over Patrick Zahraj and Alexander Hoogmartens of UCLA. After falling behind in the first set 7-6(5), the Vols’ pairing stormed back, winning the second set 6-1 and finishing off the match in the third set 10-3. Mitsui and Hudd boosted their record to 4-0 on the year as a team, going into their round of 16 match on Tuesday.
Mitusi carried his success on the doubles courts to the singles courts, as he dominated his qualifying round of 256 match against Simon Junk of Ole Miss 6-0, 6-3.
It was not more of the same for Hudd, as he dropped a hard fought three-set duel against Simon Arcas Costas of Boise State 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-1, in the qualifying round of 256.
Mark Wallner and Conor Gannon saw their run in the singles portion of the qualifying round quickly come to an end as they both fell in their opening matches. Wallner succumbed to Arizona’s Colton Smith 6-1, 6-2, and Gannon came up short to Welsh Hotard of Oklahoma, 7-5, 6-4.
The other Vols’ pairing in the doubles matches of Johannus Monday and Martim Prata, suffered defeat at the hands of Arkansas’ duo of Alex Reco and Nico Rousset, 6-3, 4-6, 10-6.
The ITA-All American Championships will continue on Tuesday, as the Vols gear up for qualifying and consolation play.