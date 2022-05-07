Freshman Shunsuke Mitsui charged the net for a cross-court volley in the deciding point of the tiebreak, causing an error by the out-stretched Faris Khan. Mitsui stood at the net and roared with the crowd, as he had given No. 6 Tennessee a 4-1 win over No. 21 Duke, sending the Vols to the Super Regional Round of the NCAA Tournament.
It was Mitsui’s seventh clinch of the season, breaking the tie with his doubles partner Emile Hudd for most on the team. The freshman has proven himself in the clutch time and time again over the course of the season.
“We practice so hard and for a long time, and we have the confidence to win the tournament,” Mitsui said. “When I got down, the other court is winning and grinding so I never lost confidence and I kept pushing myself. We just have confidence to win as a team.”
The match began outdoors at Barksdale Stadium, where the Vols narrowly dropped the doubles point for the tenth time this season.
“Unlike yesterday, I thought on all three courts we had great points,” head coach Chris Woodruff said. “I think we might’ve played the deciders on all three of the double’s courts. It just comes down to these little fine things like the return of serves or maybe we were just a half a step slow or maybe they hit some good serves, but we still need to get out of the blocks earlier."
"I think when we came in here (inside), we made that emotional adjustment and that’s more of what we are looking for at the start of the match rather than waiting to be down like we were.”
No. 21 Hudd and Mitsui were the first to fall, getting behind early at a 1-4 deficit on court one. They went on to even the score at 4-4 but could not complete the comeback bid, losing 4-6.
Courts one and three both saw tiebreaks. No. 13 Pat Harper and Adam Walton fell 8-6 in the tiebreak as Walton’s 100th doubles win eluded him yet again. The pair came up just short, even leading 6-5 for set point, but they lost the next three points, giving the Blue Devils a 1-0 lead.
Just as the first sets of singles play were coming to a close, rain started to come down over Barksdale Stadium. The Vols led in four out of the six courts to that point and momentum was picking up across the board, but the delay still allowed the team to regroup.
“The rain delay just helped in one capacity -- it allowed us to get everybody in the same room," Woodruff said. "It is kind of like a halftime in football or a half in basketball, it’s very hard while you’re playing to call a timeout in tennis and bring everybody into one spot but all that did was allow us to have a couple of conversations of what we needed to do, which truth be told was just play our game.”
After a little over an hour delay, the match was eventually moved indoors to Goodfriend Tennis Center to resume play.
No. 74 Emile Hudd entered the delay already up by a set and three games, and came out right where he left off, defeating Connor Krug 6-1, 6-1 to put the Vols on the board.
“We had a discussion at the end of doubles,” Woodruff said. “I asked him if he was okay, and he knows that he’s better than that. He doesn’t need me on him all the time. He knows that he struggled in the doubles, and this is big to him. This is a big opportunity for him coming from Oklahoma State. I mean his season is over right now if he had been at Oklahoma State, they’re done."
"He’s never been in a program like this where we firmly expect we have five and now four matches left, so we are looking at this thing one at a time but big picture, he wants to do well.”
Senior Martim Prata pulled away after the delay to give the Vols a 2-1 lead in his 6-4, 6-2 victory over Andrew Dale. Shortly after Prata’s win, No. 3 Walton finished off No. 49 Garrett Johns 6-4, 6-3 and the Vols lead 3-1, setting up Mitsui’s clinch.
The Vols will face winner of Georgia and Florida State next Saturday, appearing in the Round of 16 for the third consecutive season. The time will be announced after the conclusion of all second-round matches.