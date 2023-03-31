The No. 14 Vols took down the No. 12 Mississippi State Bulldogs on Friday afternoon with a 5-2 win to improve their SEC record to 5-2 for the season.
Tennessee started off strong in doubles play as No. 60 Emile Hudd and Shunsuke Mitsui started off the day strong by taking court two with a 6-0 victory over No. 74 Mississippi State Ewen Lumsden and Peter Jovanovic. Mitsui was able to clinch the set point with an overhead winner.
Needing that second point, the two other courts went back and forth. With help of the energetic Vols fans, No. 2 duo Pat Harper and Johannus Monday topped Nemanja Malesvic and Carles Hernandez with a 6-4 win, helping the Vols take the 1-0 lead.
Pat Harper was very happy about his and Monday’s doubles performance today.
“Johannus is a very calm individual and it really helps me have more confidence at the net when playing," Harper said.
Angel Diaz and Martim Prata’s match against Benito Martinez Sanchez and Gregor Ramskogler went unfinished, Vols were coming back 4-5.
Head Coach Chris Woodruff was very pleased with his Vols’ doubles performance.
“I thought it was good,” Woodruff said. “Like I’ve been saying all season, we’ve been doing a great job of capturing that point.”
Going into singles play, Monday, Hudd, and Angel Diaz stayed strong to take their first sets, but a rain delay had other plans, forcing the match inside at Goodfriend Tennis Center.
On Court 1, No. 2 Monday got the first singles point with a dominant 6-1, 6-1 win over Nemanja Malesvic to give Tennessee a 2-0 lead over the Bulldogs. He had some great forehand down-the-line winners that helped him stay motivated.
Diaz cruised by Benito Martinez Sanchez with a win of 6-3, 6-4 on Court 5, pushing the Vols’ lead to 3-0, needing just one more point to upset the No. 12 Bulldogs. He contributed some great aces in singles and volley winners in doubles that would help him pull out the win.
On Court 4, No. 122 Shunsuke Mitsui struggled at the beginning of the first set, but was able to make a comeback and force a tiebreaker, winning the set 7-6. He was able to smoothly take the 6-1 win in the second set over Ewen Lumsden, delivering the Vols’ clinching fourth point needed to defeat No. 12 Mississippi State.
On Court 2, No. 57 Emile Hudd was able to pull through in the third-set tiebreaker and get the Vols 5 points on the board for the night with a 6-1, 7-6, 9-7 win over Peter Jovanovic.
Tennessee’s only two courts to fall were Blaise Bicknell on court three in a third set tiebreak, and Tomas Rodriguez on court six in straight sets.
The Vols will return to action Sunday at 1 p.m. EST at Barksdale Stadium against the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats for Senior Day, where graduate students Harper, Hudd, Prata, Rodriquez and Boris Kozlov will be honored one last time in Knoxville.
“I am looking forward to playing in front of the home crowd for one last time,” Harper said. “I have family coming in town and I can’t wait for them to see me play.”
