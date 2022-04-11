The No. 5 Vols escaped Nashville with a narrow 4-3 victory over the Commodores, as freshman Shunsuke Mitsui delivered the clincher for Tennessee after dropping the first set.
Mitsui has showed a poise under pressure that is uncharacteristic to most freshman all season no matter the circumstances. He has amassed a record of 28-7 in his freshman campaign and is 8-1 in the loaded SEC.
"We are very proud of Shun for his performance in that moment on the road," Tennessee associate head coach James McKie said. "He tries his absolute best every day and in every match. That's all we ask for as coaches. He's done an incredible job, and we couldn't ask for much more."
The Vols got off to a blistering 3-0 start to the match after winning the doubles point and two singles courts.
Veteran doubles team No. 79 Pat Harper and Adam Walton led the charge in doubles, defeating No. 76 Siim Troost and Michael Ross 6-3.
Walton continues to inch closer to the milestone 100th doubles win, now standing at 96. For Walton to secure the milestone win, however, the margin for error is small for he and the Vols. Tennessee would have to win the last two regular season matches and at least make it to the SEC Quarterfinals, assuming Walton and Harper win their court in each of those matches.
No. 19 Emile Hudd and Shunsuke Mitsui then finished the job for the Vols on court two by defeating Vanderbilt’s George Harwell and Max Freeman 6-4 to give Tennessee a 1-0 lead.
Diaz and Hudd wasted no time in their singles matches. Diaz lost just one game to Jeremie Casabon in his straight-set victory on court five. Shortly after, Hudd defeated Marcus Ferreira 6-2, to leave the Vols with just one court needed to take the match.
Vanderbilt then stormed back to take courts two, six and one to even the match at 3-3, leaving room for Mitsui to show off his determination to lead the Vols to victory on court four.
The chess match between Mitsui and the Commodores’ Max Freeman saw none of the three sets be decided by more than two games. After dropping the first-set tiebreak, Mitsui found himself down a break at 2-4 in the second. He took five of the next six games to force a third set.
Mitsui and Freeman went on to engage in a tiebreak to decide the match. Mitsui then won the tiebreak, giving him a 6-7(3), 7-5, 7-6(1) triumph and win for the Vols.
The Vols will close the 2022 regular season at home next weekend, facing the two SEC teams from Alabama. They will face Alabama on Friday at 1 p.m. EST and Auburn on Sunday.