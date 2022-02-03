The SEC announced that the Tennessee men’s tennis freshman Shunsuke Mitsui received SEC Freshmen of the Week honors on Wednesday.
The No. 125 ranked singles player from Shizuoka, Japan, is due for a rankings boost on Feb. 9 when the new list comes out. His singles record currently stands at 5-0 and 4-1 for doubles during the dual season.
Mitsui went 2-0 in both singles and doubles last week along with one unfinished match in both, where he led by a set in singles and was close to sealing the deal in doubles with partner Emile Hudd.
Mitsui is the Vols’ first from Japan to represent the team. Before coming to Tennessee, he saw success on the ITF Junior World Tennis Tour, ranking as high as No. 6 and winning nine doubles titles and five singles titles. Mitsui is the first Vol recruit since 2009 to rank in the top 10 on the ITF tour.
The award follows a week where the Vols beat No. 10 Wake Forest and clinched a spot in the ITA Indoor National Championships with wins over Old Dominion and Memphis at ITA Kickoff Weekend.
Mitsui was responsible for two of the four wins against the Demon Deacons last Tuesday. He and Hudd took court two doubles versus Eduardo Nava and Jurabek Karimov 6-1. Mitsui then defeated No. 85 Jakob Schnaitter in straight sets.
On Friday, Mitsui and Hudd went unfinished in doubles against Old Dominion’s Luca Maldoner and Codie Van Schalkwyk, but Mitsui was winning 5-2. Mitsui then clinched the win in straight sets for the Vols when he beat Oliver Nolan.
The No. 6 duo then clinched the doubles point for the Vols the next day, defeating Memphis’ Cutting and Sydow 6-4. Mitsui went unfinished in singles, winning the first set 6-1 and was tied 5-5 in the second.
Mitsui’s record stands at 15-4 for singles, and 20-3 for doubles. Up next for Mitsui and the Vols is a road matchup with No. 5 Ohio State on Friday at 6 p.m. EST.