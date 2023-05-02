For just the eighth time in program history, the No. 15 Tennessee Lady Vols will host the first and second rounds of the 2023 NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011.
Lady Vols' head coach Alison Ojeda won the 2023 SEC Coach of the Year after leading them to a 19-5 record and a program-best 11-2 in the SEC. Additionally, Lady Vols Rebeka Mertena, Daria Kuczer, and Elza Tomase were selected for the 2023 First Team All-SEC.
The Lady Vols will face off against the fierce 17-2 Southeast Missouri Lady Redhawks in the tournament's first round on Friday, May 5. Also participating in the Knoxville Regional’s first round are the 17-6 Arizona State Lady Sun Devils and the 17-13 Wake Forest Lady Demon Deacons.
The first round matches are planned to take place at Barksdale Stadium with times at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET. Arizona State and Wake Forest will face off in the first match at 1 p.m., followed by the Lady Vols taking on Southeast Missouri at 4 p.m. The second round match will start at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 6.
