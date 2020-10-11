Tennessee’s women’s tennis team traveled to Nashville, Tennessee this weekend to compete in the Music City Scramble.
The Lady Vols had a strong first day, losing only three matches.
In singles, Vanderbilt’s Emma Kurtz beat Lady Vol Tenika McGiffin. In doubles, UT duos Callie Creath and Johanna Silva and Carly Briggs and Daria Kuczer were perfect for the day, defeating duos from Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Auburn.
Esther Adeshina and Tenika McGiffin won one and lost one. Kylie Duckworth and Rebeka Mertena lost their only match.
Day two of action once against saw lots of success for the Lady Vols.
McGiffin and Kuczer were perfect on the day. McGiffin took down Elysia Pool of Ole Miss and Yu Chen of Auburn. Kuczer defeated Kelsey Mize of Ole Miss and Gerogie Axon of Auburn. Mertena and Briggs also won one of their two matches each, defeating Auburn’s Shir Azran and Carolyn Ansari, respectively.
Silva, Creath and Adeshina were unable to win either of their two matches each on day two.
On the final day of competition, Creath and Adeshina both started their days with a win in their singles matches. Creath and Silva finished off their weekend undefeated in doubles, winning all three of their matches.
Mertena and Duckworth were also able to get a doubles win on the board, and McGiffin and Adeshina got their second doubles win of the weekend.
Kuczer finished with a perfect weekend in singles at the Music City Scramble, defeating Vanderbilt’s Amanda Meyer.
Briggs got one last win on the last day to make her two and one in singles over the weekend.
Head Coach Alison Ojeda is happy with the learning opportunity her team had this weekend.
"We came here to get some good tennis in and that's exactly what happened today," Ojeda said. "We competed well against Ole Miss this morning, but as a whole, they played better than us.
“What I'm happy about as a coach is that we learned quickly and turned it around this afternoon,” Ojeda added. “That is a sign of maturity and something we can be proud of. We are looking forward to another tough day of competition tomorrow."
The Lady Vols will stay home next weekend, hosting the UT Fall Invite.