The Tennessee women’s tennis team earned a bid to the 2022 NCAA Championship and will begin their run as the No. 2 seed in the Raleigh Regional on May 7, following the announcement in the women’s tennis selection show. Tennessee (15-9, 7-6 SEC) has earned a spot in the tournament for its fourth consecutive season under head coach Alison Ojeda.
"Getting selected for the NCAA tournament is always an accomplishment," Ojeda said after the selection show. "With that said, I really do want to make sure that our team is maximizing the opportunity that we have in front of us. We are a top team and with all my heart, I believe that we can make a deep run in this event and make Tennessee proud of its women's tennis team."
Tennessee will face Virginia Commonwealth University first, marking the program’s 29th appearance in the NCAA Tournament. VCU earned its NCAA bid after winning its fourth consecutive A-10 Championship and eighth overall since 2012-13. The Lady Vols’ last match in the Raleigh Regional took place in 2019 and eventually ended in the Round of 32.
The No. 6 overall seed in this year's bracket, NC State, has been selected to host the first two rounds of the 2022 NCAA Women's Tennis Championships. The Wolfpack will take on William & Mary in the first round on Saturday, May 7. The Tribe is looking at their 24th NCAA appearance after securing the Colonial Athletic Association bid.
With a 34-28 all-time record in NCAA Tournament play, this talented Tennessee team hopes to defeat the Atlantic 10 Conference champions, VCU, and face either NC State or William & Mary in the Raleigh Regional Final.