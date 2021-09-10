The Tennessee women’s tennis team opened its fall season on Friday at the Furman Open. Tennessee’s first day of the tournament consisted of seven different doubles matches between two of the Lady Vols’ doubles pairs, senior Kylie Duckworth and freshman Olivia Symons, and junior Callie Creath and freshman Elza Tomase.
The tournament began with Duckworth and Symons matched up against Wofford’s Lilie Steryous and Briana Wilbur. The Lady Vols dropped that match, but went on to win four consecutive consolation matches, including a 6-1 victory over South Carolina in the consolation finale.
Tennessee’s other duo, Creath and Tomase, had a much better start to their day. They began their tournament play against Charlotte’s Lucie Petruželová and Madeline Brown, and knocked them off 6-2. With the win, Creath and Tomase advanced to the doubles quarterfinals.
Creath and Tomase continued their tournament campaign in the quarterfinal round against Furman’s Maggie Pate and Ellie Schoppe. The Lady Vols were not as dominant in the second round, but they managed to squeak out a 7-6(4) decision and advance to the semifinal round.
In the semifinals, Tennessee again faced a pair from Furman in Knoxville native Julia Adams and Madison Dillon. Furman got the better of the Lady Vols in this match, defeating Creath and Tomase 6-1.
The Lady Vols will continue play at the Furman Open Saturday morning in the singles portion of the tournament. Tennessee’s first match is set for 8:30 a.m. EST.