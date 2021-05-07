The Tennessee women’s tennis team made quick work of James Madison in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, sweeping the Dukes 4-0 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The victory was the Lady Vols’ third NCAA tournament win under head coach Alison Ojeda.
The Lady Vols started fast, easily taking the first two sets to secure the doubles point.
The doubles duo of Rebeka Mertena and Carly Briggs cruised to a 6-1 victory, their fifth victory as a pair. On court two, the No. 32 duo of Daria Kuczer and Esther Adeshina secured the doubles point with a 6-2 win, their third-straight win and 13th of the season.
Tennessee did not slow down in singles play, as it won on courts three, four and five to complete the shutout. Senior Tenika McGiffin gave Tennessee the final margin of victory with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Alexis Franco.
The Lady Vols will face the winner of host Virginia and Long Island University on Saturday, May 8 at 4 p.m. ET.