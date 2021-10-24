The Tennessee women’s tennis team saw three singles players advance to the semifinals and a doubles pairing soar from the round of 16 into the quarterfinals after play on Saturday.
Elza Tomase ran through her first match against Fiona Arrese from Kentucky, as she overpowered the Wildcat, 6-0, 6-1.
Tomase struggled in the first set of her quarterfinal match versus Vanderbilt's Dasha Kourkina, only beating her 7-5. She reverted to her old ways in the second set, dominating her 6-0, punching her ticket to the semifinals.
Rebeka Mertena had an uphill battle in her first match of the day against Marcella Cruz of Vanderbilt. Mertena dropped the first set to the Commodore 6-4, but fought back to win the next two sets and take the match, 7-6(4), 6-2.
Mertena had no issues in her quarterfinal contest versus Brindtha Ramasamy from Miami Ohio, besting her, 6-3, 6-1.
Tomase and Mertena banded together for doubles, after both broke through to the semifinals in singles play. The Vols’ duo rolled through their round of 32 match versus in-state foes Emma Van Hee and Coco Bosman of Chattanooga, 8-3. It was more of the same in their round of 16 match, as they destroyed Vanderbilt’s Marcella Cruz and Dasha Kourkina, 8-1.
Olivia Symons became the third Lady Vol to advance to the semifinals, winning both of her matches on Saturday. She handled Laylo Bakhodirova of ETSU in the round of 32, 6-4, 6-4, and beat Carmen Gallardo Guevara of Purdue, 6-3, 7-5, in the round of 16.
Symons carried her momentum into doubles with her partner Tenika McGriffin, as they racked up two victories on Saturday. They earned a hard fought win versus Amy Kaplan and Emma Peeler of Ball State, 8-3, and ended the day with an 8-2 drubbing against Chattanooga’s Callie Billman and Jada Young.
The Lady Vols continued the action Sunday morning, with semifinal singles competition followed by two rounds of doubles play.