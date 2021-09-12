The Tennessee women’s tennis team had a terrific final two days of the Furman Open, finishing with a combined 9-3 record in singles matches.
UT’s Callie Creath opened Saturday strong with a win over No. 105 Julia Adams. The two split the first two sets before Creath won the tiebreaker 10-8. Creath went on to defeat Furman’s Jessica Dawson in the semifinals 6-4, 6-3.
On Sunday, Creath competed in a three-hour, 40 minute battle that ended with Charlotte’s Emma Wilkins coming away victorious 6-3, 6-7(4), 3-6.
Lady Vol Elza Tomase also split the first two sets in her opening round match before she won the tiebreaker 10-3. Tomase opened up the semifinals by dropping her first set 7-6(5), but went on to win the second set 6-3 and the tiebreaker 10-4 to become the second Lady Vol to advance to a Sunday final.
In the final of the “Purple” flight, Tomase defeated Charlotte's Rocio Safont 6-1, 6-4.
Kyle Duckworth and Olivia Symons initially didn’t fare as well on Saturday. They both lost their first round matches, but came back strong in the consolation brackets.
Duckworth won her consolation match against Maddie Wilbur 6-1, 6-4 and moved onto a Sunday consolation final. There, she defeated South Carolina’s Kendall Couch 7-5, 6-2.
Symons also won her consolation match, doing so in impressive fashion. After dropping the first set, she shutout Wofford’s Maggie Pate 6-0 in the second and won with a 10-4 decision in the tiebreaker. On Sunday in the final, Symons faced off with Eleanor Schilson of Furman, where she battled to win 6-3, 6-7(4), 3-6.
Tennessee associate head coach Jarryd Chaplin was very happy with how his team performed.
“It was a very productive weekend for all four girls,” Chaplin said. “It was great to see them all on the match court. I think our freshmen really got a better idea of how to go about competition this weekend.”
The Lady Vols return to action next weekend at the Debbie Southern Fall classic, also in Furman, South Carolina.