The No. 29 Lady Vols tennis team couldn’t close out a win, falling to the No. 39 Vanderbilt Commodores 5-2 Friday afternoon in Knoxville.
Things were looking good for the Vols after their 2-1 doubles victory, but the Commodores used the recent momentum from their upset win over South Carolina, taking over the game in singles play.
Tennessee’s doubles pair Duckworth and Tomase and Esther and Mertena got things rolling for the Vols with hard-fought wins on both courts. Kylie Duckworth and Elza Tomase were the first to take a match over on court three with a score of 7-5 against a challenging Commodore pair, Yufei Long and Amy Stevens.
Lady Vols Esther Adeshina and Rebeka Mertena were close behind looking to win with a break chance over on court two. The pair was able to take the match 7-5, giving Tennessee a 1-0 lead going into singles.
Lady Vol Rebeka Mertena, who recently jumped to No. 30 in the singles player ITA rankings, faced off against No. 46 Anna Ross in a ranked showdown on court one. Mertena started off strong, claiming a 4-2 advantage early on, eventually earning a 6-2 win in the first set. The rest of the match didn’t go Mertena’s way, with a 6-4 loss in the second, and a 7-5 loss in the tiebreaker.
The other five Lady Vols struggled in singles, not able to capture a single first set win. Eleonora Molinaro played hard, but was the first to come down with a loss after Vanderbilt’s Dasha Kourkina secured a 6-3 win in both sets on court six.
Tennessee’s Elza Tomase, despite her strong efforts, took the next loss on court three, losing in a two set match 6-3, 6-4 making the overall match score 2-1 in Vandy’s favor.
Lady Vol Esther Adeshina, determined to win the second set after her 6-3 loss in the first, rallied point-by-point, defeating Marcella Cruz 6-4 and forcing the tiebreaker. However, Cruz dominated the third set with a 6-0 score to take the match.
After No. 30 Rebeka Mertena’s loss, the score stood at 4-1, making it a Vanderbilt win. Despite the loss, the singles play continued on court two with No. 55 Lady Vol Tenika McGiffin battling it out in a third set. Her 78th-ranked opponent, Anessa Lee bested McGiffin in the first set with a 6-2 score, but McGiffin dominated the second 6-0. After a competitive tiebreaker set, McGiffin pulled out the win 6-4, giving the Vols a point on the board.
Tennessee’s Daria Kuczer was the last to finish in singles play after two long sets, resulting in a 7-6, 7-6 loss for the Lady Vols, making the final score of the match 5-2.
The Lady Vols, determined to get a win on All Vol Weekend and the last home game honoring their seniors, face off at home against the Kentucky Wildcats this Sunday at noon.