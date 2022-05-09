The Lady Vols lost in a heartbreaker against No. 6 NC State 4-1 this Sunday, ending their NCAA Championship run and their 2022 season.
Things were looking up for Tennessee after its comeback doubles win, breaking NC State’s 13-match doubles point streak and giving the Lady Vols the first lead of the day 1-0. Tennessee’s Rebeka Mertena and Esther Adeshina kicked off the momentum on court one, upsetting their No. 1 ranked opponent in a competitive 6-3 match, making up for Daria Kuczer and Eleonora Molinaro’s early 6-4 doubles loss on court three.
Lady Vols Elza Tomase and Tenika McGiffin were the pair to clinch the doubles point after defeating No. 24 Amelia Rajecki and Abigail Renchel 7-6 in a long, back-and-forth tiebreaker, including a five-point run from the Vols.
Tennessee could not keep the momentum up in singles play, with Adeshina falling short 6-1, 6-2 early on on court five, evening up the score 1-1. Tennessee’s Molinaro played hard in a competitive match against NC State’s Sophie Abrams, coming up just short in a 7-5, 7-5 loss, giving the Wolfpack the lead.
After coming back from a first set loss, Kuczer took her opponent, Nell Miller, to a three set tiebreaker on court four, but couldn’t finish it out in the third, losing 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.
With NC State up 3-1, all eyes fell on court one as a back-and-forth battle ensued between Tennessee’s 29th-ranked Mertena and NC State’s 11th-ranked Jaeda Daniel. The two talented singles players put their whole efforts into the 22-point tiebreaker, with Daniels emerging as the winner with scores of 6-3, 7-6, 12-10.
This loss made the overall score 4-1, making the Wolfpack the winners of the NCAA Regional Final and ending the Lady Vols’ hard-fought tournament run.
Although the Tennessee women’s tennis team ended their season this Sunday, three Lady Vols — Mertena, McGiffin and Kuczer — have been chosen to compete in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships in Champaign, Illinois. Mertena will be battling it out in singles while McGiffin and Kuczer will be playing in doubles later this month.