The No. 15 Lady Vols kicked the day off strong on Friday afternoon as they swept the No. 57 Lady Kentucky Wildcats 4-0 to advance to the semi-finals of the SEC Tournament.
The No. 3-seeded Lady Vols started off dominating as they clinched the doubles point for the day. No. 40 Tennessee Esther Adeshina and Rebeka Mertena fell just short 6-4 to No. 22 Carlota Molina and Elizabeth Stevens, but were able to secure the other two doubles points.
Lady Vols Catherine Aulia and Lauren Anzalotta defeated Lidia Gonzalez and Maialen Morante with a score of 6-3, only needing one more point to take the doubles point. Daria Kuczer and Eleonora Molinaro were able to secure the doubles point as they topped Lady Wildcats Ellie Eades and Makayla Mills 6-3, taking a 1-0 lead.
To start singles play, Lady Vol Eleonora Molinaro took down Carlota Molina 6-2, 6-0 to give Tennessee a 2-0 lead.
No. 46 Lady Vol Daria Kuczer defeated Ellie Eades 6-3, 6-2 to make it 3-0, only needing one more point. Lady Vol Lauren Anzalotta was able to top Lidia Gonzalez 6-3, 6-3 to secure the dominating quarterfinal win for the Lady Vols.
No. 26 Elza Tomase, No. 27 Rebeka Mertena, and Esther Adeshina’s matches went unfinished, but the Lady Vols were able to advance to the semifinals where they would take on the No. 14 Lady Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET.
The No. 15 Lady Vols fell just short to second-seeded Georgia 2-4 on Saturday afternoon at Billingsley Tennis Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The Lady Vols started off the day taking control to secure the doubles point, getting a 1-0 lead over Georgia.
No. 40 Esther Adeshina and Rebeka Mertena topped Lady Dawgs Dasha Vidmanova and Mell Reasco 6-4, only needing one more point. Tennessee Daria Kuczer and Eleonora Molinaro were able to clinch the doubles point 6-3 over Meg Kowalski and Lea Ma.
Going into singles play, No. 26 Lady Vol Elza Tomase fell short to No. 3 Lea Ma 6-3, 6-2, but Esther Adeshina was able to fight to win 7-6, 6-2 over Lady Dawg Guillermina Grant, leading 2-1.
Lady Dawg Meg Kowalski was able to top Lauren Anzalotta 7-6, 6-2, tying it up to a tight 2-2. No. 6 Georgia Dasha Vidmanova defeated No. 27 Rebeka Mertena 6-4, 7-5, making it a close 3-2 lead.
No. 71 Anastasiia Lopata was able to clinch the semifinals win over Lady Vol Eleonora Molinaro in a grueling long match of 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (10-8) to advance the second-seeded Lady Dawgs to the SEC Tournament finals.
No. 46 Lady Vol Daria Kuczer’s match went unfinished and the tough No. 4 Lady Dawgs were able to punch their finals ticket 4-2 over the No. 15 Lady Vols.
