The 26th-ranked Lady Vols tennis team fell 6-1 in a tough match against the No. 13 Tigers in Auburn, Alabama this Friday afternoon.
Even with three Lady Vols doubles pairs making it into the ITA rankings, Tennessee couldn’t come away with the first point, making the score 1-0 for Auburn early into the match.
Tennessee’s Kylie Duckworth and Elza Tomase were the first to go down in a 6-2 match on court three against a talented Auburn pair, Carolyn Ansari and Madeline Meredith. Court one featured a ranked battle of Tennessee’s No.17 Daria Kuczer and Tenika McGiffin versus Auburn’s 16th-ranked Selin Ovunc and Ariana Arseneault. The Tigers took over, earning a hefty lead, and eventually winning with a 6-1 score.
"We certainly made it difficult to get back into the match today with the performance in doubles," associate head coach Jarryd Chaplin said. "I think we played a stretch of tennis that was good today. Unfortunately, it didn't last long enough.”
Tennessee’s No. 76 Esther Adeshina and Rebeka Mertena were on a five-game winning streak but had to leave this Friday’s match with an unfinished score of 4-2, with Auburn in the lead.
The Lady Vols hoped to come back from the doubles loss with competitive singles play, but couldn’t find their rhythm throughout the entirety of the match. Tennessee’s Eleonora Molinaro couldn’t catch up to her opponent, losing the first singles match on court six 6-0, 6-2.
Adeshina, determined to put a point on the board, fought hard for a 6-2, 6-2 singles win against Auburn’s Adeline Flach, making the score 2-1. Kuczer, hoping to add another win, played in a long, competitive first set, falling just short with a score of 9-7. The second set was much shorter and resulted in a Tigers win, 6-3.
The next three singles matches all resulted in three set wins for the Tigers. Tennessee’s senior competitor, No. 52 McGiffin dominated in the first set beating No. 68 Arseneault with a 6-3 score. The next two sets ended 6-2, 6-2, both being in Arseneault’s favor. This singles loss made the overall match score 4-1, resulting in a Tigers win for the day.
The last two singles matches were played out on courts one and three. A hard-fought match between No. 30 Lady Vol Mertena and her 35th-ranked opponent lasted for three long sets eventually ending in a 6-1, 5-7, 2-6 win for the Tigers. All eyes turned to court three as the last match of the day between Tomase and Ansari was on its last rallies. Ansari took the match in the third-set tiebreaker resulting in a 2-6, 6-2, 3-6 loss for Tomase, and an overall 6-1 loss for the Lady Vols.
“That was a good team that we played against and they fought very hard today, we knew they would,” Chaplin said. “While there is still a season in front of us, Sunday becomes an opportunity to be better than what we were today."
Tennessee heads to Tuscaloosa for its next match against the Alabama Crimson Tide this Sunday hoping to close out their regular season with a win.