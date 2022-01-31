After a promising and decisive victory against No. 21 LSU, the Lady Vols tennis team, ranked 20th, fell to No. 4 Ohio State 4-0 on the Sunday finale of the ITA Kick Off.
"We're good enough at the sport of tennis to be able to put ourselves in competitive situations with the best teams in the country," head coach Alison Ojeda said. "When it's all said and done, we've got to be willing to rise to the occasion and play the type of tennis we know we are capable of. Today, you saw an experienced Ohio State team perform when they needed to."
Tennessee lost the doubles point on court two, 3-6. The competition was more vigorous on courts one and three, fending off match point to make it 5-5, but the Buckeyes doubles pair of Lucia Marzal and Luna Dormet won on both courts, both with a 7-5 score.
In singles, Ohio State won on the first three courts (6-3, 6,3). The games were much closer on courts four, five and six, where Daria Kuczer was one game away from winning the second set on the fourth court, but her game went unfinished as Ohio State clinched the win.
On court five, Eleonora Molinaro carried a 2-1 lead into the third set and Esther Adeshina took the first set on court six, both of which went unfinished.
"Going into this upcoming week, we know exactly the type of pressure-filled situations we are going to put our team into in practice," Ojeda said. "We are going to learn some stuff from film, for sure, and we've got a top-10 team in NC State coming to us on Friday. Anytime you take a loss against a good team like we did today, then you want to compete against the best as soon as possible. I am really looking forward to Friday."