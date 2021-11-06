The Tennessee women’s tennis team’s fall slate of matches concluded Friday afternoon, after two Lady Vols fell at the ITA Fall National Championship played at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, California.
The first match was between Rebeka Mertena and Daria Frayman from Princeton. Frayman trounced Mertena in the first set 6-0, and came out strong in the second, going up 4-1 on the Lady Vol. Mertena fired back and sent the second set to a tiebreak, before dropping it to the second-seeded Frayman, 7-6.
The final match of the season was between Elza Tomase and 67th-ranked Kylie Collins from Texas. The Longhorn never faltered, as she cruised past Tomase 6-1, 6-1.
Although both Lady Vols ended their fall season on a sour note, the overall season for both was a successful one.
Mertena tallied 13 wins and represented Tennessee at the ITA All-American Championship and in the finals of the ITA Ohio Valley Regional. Tomase posted an impressive 17-5 singles record in five events and was crowned singles champion of the ITA Ohio Valley Regional.