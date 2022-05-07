The Tennessee women’s tennis team advanced to the Second Round of the NCAA Championship with a dominant 4-1 victory over Virginia Commonwealth University this Saturday morning in Raleigh.
The Lady Vols secured an early 1-0 lead after clinching the doubles point with wins from courts two and three. Tennessee’s Elza Tomase and Tenika McGiffin were the first to strike, taking down their VCU opponent in a quick 6-0 match on court two.
Daria Kuczer and Eleonora Molinaro secured the Tennessee win in doubles play after wrapping up a competitive match on court two with a final score of 6-4.
"There were no surprises for us in today's match, with a tournament format of win-or-go-home, we knew that VCU would come out swinging and that's exactly what they did," head coach Allison Ojeda said. "VCU fought from start to finish and made us earn today's victory. We came here to win this region and because of today's performance, we've given ourselves the chance to do that tomorrow. We'll be ready to compete against whoever is on the other side of the net."
The SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year and First Team All-SEC honoree Tenika McGiffin dominated her Ram opponent with a 6-0 win in the first set and followed with a 6-2 win, making the overall score 2-0 for Tennessee.
Esther Adeshina followed in similar fashion, challenging her opponent, competing in long rallies, and ultimately winning in a convincing 6-2, 6-1 match against VCU’s Anja Draskovic.
Lady Vol Elza Tomase, despite her best efforts, came up short in a close three-set match against VCU’s Nina Sorkin on court three. The tiebreaker ended with a 7-5 Tennessee loss, giving the Rams a point on the board, 3-1.
UT’s Eleonora Molinaro, determined to close out the match and advance the Lady Vols, won in a third-set tiebreaker on court six with match scores of 6-3, 7-6, 7-2. With this victory, Tennessee clinched a 4-1 win to advance themselves to the NCAA Regional Final.
Tennessee is set to face the sixth-seeded NC State next in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday afternoon at the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center.