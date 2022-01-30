The 20th-ranked Lady Vols tennis team defeated the 21st-ranked LSU Tigers 4-0 on Saturday afternoon at the Ty Tucker Tennis Court on the campus of Ohio State University.
"Yesterday, (associate head coach) Jarryd Chaplin and I talked with the team and a big question we had was what are some of our non-negotiables," head coach Alison Ojeda said. "To their credit today, on every single court, that's what you saw in singles."
The Lady Vols made quick work of their first ranked opponent of the season, knocking off the Tigers in under two hours.
"You saw the three players who weren't in the lineup bring that same level of intensity and energy," Ojeda said. "That's what this is, it's a team effort every single time we go out and compete. I'm proud of our girls for getting the job done today."
The day began with a strong performance in doubles from the Lady Vols. Rebeka Mertena and Elza Tomase had a dominant outing in a 6-0 win over Maggie Cubitt and Nina Geissler. Daria Kuczer and Tenika McGiffin followed suit by defeating their third ranked opponent, 6-3. McGiffin and Kuczer have defeated No. 1, 2 and 25 in four completed matches in the year following the victory over LSU's Taylor Bridges and Ena Babic.
Singles play was a stellar performance throughout Tennessee's lineup. Five players won their first set, and Tomase, the reigning SEC Freshman of the Week, defeated No. 92 Babic 6-2, 6-0 on court three.
One minute later, No. 14-ranked Mertena snagged UT's second point, serving to a 6-1, 6-1 victory on the second court. The next court over, Kuczer earned her first singles dual win of the season, beating Taylor Bridges 6-1, 6-0.
Tennessee will return to action Sunday against the host No. 11 Ohio State at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center. The winner of the match will advance to the 2022 ITA Indoor National Championship in Madison, Wisconsin.
“Looking ahead to tomorrow, we all understand the goal is to qualify for National Indoors,” Ojeda said. “It's been a long time, roughly 10 years since we've been back there. We've got a job to do tomorrow and whether there is a tournament that comes after this or not, the goal is to come out against a very well-coached Ohio State team – they're going to be unbelievably disciplined and they're going to fight hard. We're excited to go out and compete."