The 31st-ranked Lady Vols tennis team fell to No. 12 Texas A&M 4-3 after a challenging match Friday afternoon at Barksdale Stadium.
"We're good though -- the opponents are really good as well," head coach Alison Ojeda said. "I am proud of the progress we made today, because we're putting ourselves in a better position than we were in even 48 hours ago. Good things today, but my heart hurts. Tough one, it is what it is and we will be back at it on Sunday."
Tennessee fought hard in doubles play, but came up short 2-1, giving the Aggies an early 1-0 lead to kick off the match. Tennessee’s No. 59 doubles pair Esther Adeshina and Elza Tomase put in some quick work on court 2, defeating the No. 48 A&M pairing of Carson Branstine and Mary Stoiana 6-1.
Hoping to continue the win streak, Tennessee doubles pair Kylie Duckworth and Olivia Symons showed fierce play on court three, but couldn’t finish it out, falling short in the 6-3 match.
The Lady Vols' pair Tenika McGiffin and Daria Kuczer had a long, back-and-forth tiebreaker on court one. After getting a break on deuce point, the Lady Vols had evened up the match 4-4. However, the Aggies took over and clinched a 7-5 win, securing the overall doubles point.
Lady Vol, Rebeka Martena, was unphased by Tennessee’s early doubles loss, playing in an explosive 6-2, 6-4 performance to kick off a series of competitive singles matches. On court three, No. 88 Elza Tomase played strong, but fell in a tight scoring game of 7-5, 6-2.
No. 37 Tenika McGiffin faced a tough 27th-ranked Aggies player, Tatiana Makarova. The first set was quick, resulting in a 6-0 loss. McGiffin fought a tough second set, but again fell short 6-4.
Determined to make a comeback, the Lady Vols rallied in later singles play. Daria Kuczer got the team back on track after defeating her opponent in a close two sets 6-4, 6-3, making the overall score 3-2.
No. 88 Elza Tomase played in a competitive singles match with a tiebreaker for each set. Tomase eventually came up short 7-5, 8-7 after long, hard-fought sets, giving the Aggies the final point they needed to win the overall match.
"Credit to A&M, they stepped up and closed the match out, so good job on their end," Ojeda said. "For our team, it's a disappointing one. It's tough, I feel like this is the first time in a while that we were this close to competing all across the board, all nine points. Because of that we almost upset a top team."
Eleonora Molinaro finished out her singles play defeating Katya Townsend in a 3-set match 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
The Lady Vols look to bounce back from this loss, taking on LSU on Sunday at noon EST at Barksdale stadium.