The Lady Vols tennis team kicked off postseason play with a 4-1 victory over Alabama this Thursday in the second round of the SEC Championships. Tennessee entered the tournament as a No. 7 seed preparing for a rematch with Alabama after sweeping the Tide 4-0 in the last regular season match.
Dominant singles play was essential after the Lady Vols dropped the doubles point with losses on courts one and three. Elza Tomase and Tenika McGiffin finished first for Tennessee in a dominant 6-1 victory on court two, but the next two matches went to Alabama, securing their first point. Rebeka Mertena and Esther Adeshina were bested 6-2 on court one and Eleonora Molinaro and Daria Kuczer followed shortly after with a 6-4 loss.
“The doubles today was not good enough if we want to win tomorrow," associate head coach Jarryd Chaplin said. "But credit to our girls, today was an outstanding singles performance I thought. It will require a similar effort for us tomorrow."
Kuczer, unfazed by the doubles loss, kicked off singles play with a convincing 6-1, 6-3 win to put the Vols back on the board. Molinaro played her match in similar dominant fashion, securing a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Kasia Pitak and taking the lead 2-1 over the Crimson Tide.
No. 121 Tomase took down her opponent, Ola Pitak, with a swift 6-2, 6-2 score on court three, continuing the Tennessee dominance in singles play. Lady Vols McGiffin and Adeshina had to leave their third set tiebreakers unfinished after No. 34 Mertena delivered the winner on court one, beating her 83rd-ranked opponent in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4. The Lady Vols took the match 4-1 after furious come-from-behind singles play.
Tennessee is back on the courts this Friday facing the No. 2 seeded Auburn Tigers, hoping to advance to the semifinals of the SEC Tennis Championships.