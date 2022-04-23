The Lady Vols tennis team advanced to the semifinal round of the SEC Championship after taking down 12th-ranked Auburn 4-2 Friday evening.
Tennessee’s Tenika McGiffin and Elza Tomase came out hot, setting the tone for doubles play with a dominant 6-0 performance over Auburn’s Georgie Axon and Adeline Flach.
The Lady Vols' 71st-ranked pair Rebeka Mertena and Esther Adeshina took down a top-10 Auburn opponent 6-3 on court one sealing the doubles point for Tennessee early on in the match.
Tenika McGiffin struggled to get a lead during her singles match, eventually falling short 6-2, 6-3, tying the overall score 1-1. Lady Vol Elza Tomase got the first singles win with a hard-fought 6-3, 7-5 match over Auburn’s Carolyn Ansari on court three.
Daria Kuczer and Rebeka Mertena were battling in fierce matches, both hoping to pull out a win and lead Tennessee to the semifinals. Kuczer delivered on court five securing a singles win against Adeline Flatch in a three-set match 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
No. 34 Mertena got the job done on court one after a fierce comeback in the second set and a dominant finish in the third 4-6, 7-6, 6-2 giving the Lady Vols a 4-2 win over Auburn and setting them up to advance in the SEC Championship.
“I just trusted whatever I was doing,” Mertena said. “I tried to focus on doing what I could do best and playing everything point-by-point. I knew from the beginning of the match that I was going to win, I just had to trust myself and say ‘I got this.'"
Tennessee takes on the No. 3 seed Georgia in the semifinals this Saturday, hoping to not repeat last season’s SEC Tournament loss to the Bulldogs.
“That was just a fantastic performance from the girls,” associate head coach Jarryd Chaplin said. “The nature of tournament tennis is you celebrate it, but we’ve got work to do tomorrow. I think the opportunity to try and repeat a performance like that should be pretty exciting for our girls. They can do it, I know they can and that is what we are going to try to do tomorrow.”