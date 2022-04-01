The No. 29 Lady Vols tennis team battled No. 32 Arkansas this Friday in Fayetteville, earning a 4-3 win. Tennessee was looking to build off its dominant 7-0 performance against LSU last Sunday.
"The difference between a win like this and some of the other matches we played is, the application of what we talk about every day was very good today," associate head coach Jarryd Chaplin said. "The execution could have been better, but I felt like we were moving as a unit today, which was nice."
UT doubles pair Kylie Duckworth and Elza Tomase fought a tough match against Arkansas’s Kelley Keller and Indianna Spink. With long rallies, and tough points, Arkansas was able to pull off the first match on court three.
Determined to come back from this early loss, Lady Vols pair Rebeka Mertena and Esther Adeshina played hard on court two, getting a big break on deuce, and then finishing it off with a score of 6-3.
Tennessee was then tied 1-1 in doubles play, looking towards No. 13 pair Tenika McGiffin and Daria Kuczer to take the doubles point on court one. The two players battled in a tight match against Arkansas’s No. 53 pair, Tatum Rice and Morgan Cross. After some killer serves and back-and-forth points, the Lady Vols got the 7-5 win, making it McGiffin and Kuczer’s fifth-ranked win of the season.
The Lady Vols went into singles play with a 1-0 lead after earning the important doubles point.
Daria Kuczer started things off strong for the Lady Vols finishing first with a dominant 6-2, 6-0 performance on court five. Kuczer controlled the match against Arkansas’s Morgan Cross from start to finish, making the overall score 2-0.
Needing only two more points to close out the game, Lady Vol Tenika McGiffin played a tough singles match falling just short 6-3, 6-3. With a closer score of 2-1, Tennessee looked to No. 88 Elza Tomase to secure another big win. After controlling the first set with a 6-1 win, Tomase had to fend off a set point to seal the second, 7-6, giving Tennessee a 3-1 lead.
Arkansas, not ready to take a loss, made a huge comeback with doubles wins on courts four and five. Lady Vol Eleonora Molinaro couldn’t close out the third set after a long match, eventually losing 4-6, 6-1, 3-6. In similar fashion, Tennessee player Esther Adeshina fought hard in singles play, but couldn’t secure a win in the third set making it a 4-6, 6-3, 4-6 loss.
The score stood tied 3-3, as all eyes turned to No. 44 Lady Vol Rebeka Mertena and her opponent Tatum Rice on court 1. The match was eventually tied 4-4 in the third set with Mertena holding the serve at deuce. The Lady Vols star singles player was able to secure the final point winning the match 6-0, 4-6, 6-4.
"Tatum Rice played a lot better in that second and third set," Mertena said after the match. "I knew that I needed to step up my game and I did what I do best. I just getting every ball in the court and running side-to-side.
Tennessee narrowly took the match over Arkansas with a 4-3 score. The Lady Vols are set to take on the Missouri Tigers this Sunday, April 3, in Columbia.