The Lady Vols tennis team dominated LSU with a 7-0 sweep on Sunday afternoon.
Tennessee was looking to come back from its tough 4-3 loss against No. 12 Texas A&M this past Friday.
“Yeah it was a tough loss Friday afternoon, but overall performance today I felt was outstanding,” head coach Alison Ojeda said. “The message is the same as we left it on Friday. Leave it all on the court, on all nine spots, three doubles, six singles. We did the same thing today and were rewarded with a win. The girls did a really good job.”
The Lady Vols took an early 1-0 lead, after winning the doubles point in convincing fashion. The 59th-ranked doubles pair Kylie Duckworth and Elza Tomase put in some quick work on court three, defeating LSU 6-1.
“I would say Kylie Duckworth led us in doubles, in terms of energy, spirit, and the dedication to doing what we asked,” Ojeda said. “That goes a very long way for her as a tennis player and for our program.”
Tennessee’s No.13 pair of Tenika McGiffin and Daria Kuczer followed shortly after on court one with a 6-3 win over LSU’s Taylor Bridges and Safiya Carrington, making the score 1-0.
“We’ve had a lot of really close matches and heartbreakers, but I think it was really good for us to come out today and start with momentum,” Duckworth said. “I think that the doubles point was really big for confidence going into singles.”
Kuczer got the Lady Vols going with the first singles win of the afternoon on court five, 6-2, 6-1. No. 37 McGiffin continued the win streak after a competitive, back-and-forth match resulting in a 6-3, 6-1 victory, making the main score 3-0.
Esther Adeshina contributed heavily for the Lady Vols, winning her singles match on court four, 6-3, 6-3, claiming the win for Tennessee 4-0.
“It’s been a tough few weeks but I feel like those matches helped us get back to doing what we did today,” Adeshina said. “Everytime I get on the court and I play my singles match I’m getting more confident. I’m enjoying it a lot more, and it's fun to frustrate my opponent. I still have a lot to improve on but I’m happy with the way it's going.”
No. 88 Tomase had long rallies and big serves to secure a 6-2, 6-4 win on court three. No. 44 Rebeka Mertena was tied with her opponent after losing the first set 4-6, but winning the second with a 6-3 score. Mertena proved dominant in the tiebreaker with a 10-1 win over LSU player Safiya Carrington.
Eleonora Molinaro was the last one playing, determined to get the sweep for the Lady Vols. After a long match with LSU player Rania Azziz, Molinaro took the win with a 7-6, 6-3 score to complete the 7-0 Lady Vol win over LSU.
The Lady Vols are headed to Fayetteville for their next match against Arkansas on April 1.
“In terms of preparation, I would say if it’s possible to kind of tighten things up a little bit,” Ojeda said. “It certainly makes it mentally and physically a little more draining but at the same time I think it's rewarding. The whole team came out Friday and Sunday ready to compete and we’ll do the same thing, whether we’re getting ready for a team like Arkansas or Florida.”