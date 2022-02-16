When the Tennessee women’s tennis team started out its season ranked No. 22 in the nation in the first preseason poll, the atmosphere around the practice courts was infused with excitement.
"Being in the preseason top-25 is certainly a place that every team in the country wants to see themselves at," head coach Alison Ojeda said. "I am excited that, in a short few years, we have been able to open up in this poll … I am eager to get on court with our team to start competing. After today, the next time we need to look at rankings is in late May. By the time those May rankings come out, our goal is for Tennessee to be at the top.”
Since the season has started, the Lady Vols have not let up. They started out hot with decisive victories against Charlotte, Wake Forest and LSU.
The outing against Charlotte was highlighted by strong doubles outings by Rebeka Mertena and Elza Tomase, winning their match 6-1, along with Esther Adeshina and Eleonora Molinaro winning their match 6-2.
Although doubles were the key to victory in the first couple of games, the most prominent aspect of the Lady Vols’ success as of late has been their strong singles outings.
In their games against Wake Forest and LSU, the Lady Vols showed promise with wins by large margins. During the LSU game, five players won their first set, and Tomase defeated No. 92 Ena Babic 6-2, 6-0 on court three.
Tomase was previously named the SEC Player of the Week after winning her 20th singles match of the season, more than any other Lady Vol. That match was capped by a powerful serve against 58th ranked Casie Wooten, 6-2, 6-4, for her second dual match victory of the day versus Wake Forest.
Although the Lady Vols were shut out by the No. 11 Ohio State, they showed promise in the match against the No. 6 NC State. Both Tomase and Molinaro had strong singles outings against the top-10 team, winning their matches 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 and 6-3, 6-1, respectively.
Ojeda has not been surprised by Molinaro and Tomase’s performances in singles play. She knows how hard both players have worked to get where they are.
“Ele (Molinaro) was outstanding, with how hard we have worked her, and how accepting she has been of it, no surprise she came out start-to-finish and had a stellar performance,” Ojeda said. “Elza won a battle against herself and ultimately defeated her opponent, too, we are proud of that.”
Although the competition has been tough in the past two games against highly-ranked programs, the Lady Vols are showing promise and potential. Their goal is to perform to the best of their abilities each match and aim for a top-10 spot by the season’s end.
"Our girls did an excellent job of coming out and just being ready to compete from the very beginning," Ojeda said. "We've spent the last eight months preparing for this moment, and I'm excited about where this group can go moving forward."