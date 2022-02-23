Despite the Vols losing in the ITA Indoor National Championship, No. 10 Johannus Monday played near perfect tennis this weekend with a combined record of 7-0 in singles and doubles. His performance was enough to be named SEC Player of the Week, the conference announced Wednesday.
After a freshman campaign where he earned a plethora of honors, including SEC Freshman of the Year, ITA National Rookie of the Year and All-SEC First team to name a few, Monday earned his first career SEC Player of the Week honor. He also received seven SEC Freshman of the Week Honors last dual season.
Monday dominated his competition on singles court two in Seattle, opening the week with a straight-set 6-2, 6-2 win over Texas A&M’s Pierce Rollins, needing just 45 minutes to do the job.
He started a little slower on Saturday, dropping the first set 5-7 and opened the second set down 1-3 to South Carolina’s Toby Samuel. However, he rallied to win 11 out of the next 12 games to win court two.
Monday’s match on Sunday went unfinished against Baylor’s Matias Soto due to Emile Hudd’s clincher, but he picked up another win in Monday’s final against TCU. He gave Tennessee its only point, defeating No. 15 Juan Carlos Aguilar in a convincing 6-4, 6-1 straight-sets win.
Monday’s singles win was also a milestone for the 6-foot-5 sophomore. He picked up his 50th career singles win and is 18-4 during his sophomore campaign, winning 14 of his last 15.
In doubles, Monday was just as dominant despite playing with a new partner, graduate student Mark Wallner, in Martim Prata’s absence due to injury. The pair are now 5-0 when playing together and dominate the net.
The duo first defeated Texas A&M’s Raphael Perot and Giulio Perego 6-4, and took down South Carolina’s James Story and Raphael Lambling 6-3. In the semifinal, they clinched the third straight doubles point for the Vols 7-5, avoiding the tiebreak.
Monday's seventh win came against TCU's Aguilar and Tim Ruehl Sunday 6-3 to give the Vols a chance at the doubles point, however, they dropped the point after Hudd and Shunsuke Mitsui failed to hold serve down 4-5.
Up next for Monday and the Vols is Furman on the road at Barksdale Stadium on Tuesday to close non-conference play. First serve is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST.