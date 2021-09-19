The Tennessee men’s tennis team wrapped up play Saturday at the M15 Champaign Futures in Champaign, Illinois, as senior Emile Hudd, graduate senior Adam Walton and sophomore Johannus Monday represented Tennessee during the matches throughout the week.
Walton had a new partner this week for doubles matches in Hudd, but the newly-formed duo showed out in the doubles main draw, advancing all the way to the semifinals.
The combo faced off against the pairing of Parth Aggarwal and Eric Sock in round one. and Walton and Hudd handled them with ease, sweeping them in consecutive sets 6-0, 6-1.
Round two was a much more difficult challenge for the Vols, but they fought back after losing the first set 7-5 to win the next two and win the match 6-3, 10-7 against Martin Damm and Tyler Zink.
The Vols’ pairing met their fate in the semifinals, as Kweisi Kenyatte and Karlis Ozolins barely defeated Walton and Hudd 7-6(7), 7-6(4). On the great run during the doubles portion, Walton and Hudd received four doubles ATP points.
After his run at doubles, Hudd hit the singles matches with flying colors, defeating Chanchai Sookton-eng 7-5, 6-2, and Joshua Sheehy 6-4, 6-2. He advanced out of the qualifying draw, after he defeated both of his opponents on two consecutive straight set victories.
In his first matchup in the main draw, Hudd faced off against SEC foeKweisi Kenyatte. Hudd won the SEC battle 6-4, 6-4. His main draw outing came to an end when he dueled and lost to Drew Baird losing 6-2, 7-5. Hudd racked up his first ever singles ATP point of his career while in Champaign.
Walton lost his first round match in the singles main draw to Tyler Zink 6-3, 7-6(4).
Monday conquered his first match in the qualifying singles draw versus Kweisi Kenyatte 6-4, 6-4, before falling in his second round matchup to Blaise Bicknell 6-3, 6-4.
Next on the docket for Tennessee is the ITA Regionals, scheduled for Sept. 23-27. The Vols will serve as hosts during the Regionals.