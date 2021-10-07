In the opening round of the main draw competition, three Vols advanced after winning their main draw matches at the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The 48th ranked pairing of senior Emile Hudd and freshman Shunsuke Mitsui advanced to the round of 16 in doubles play, and sophomore Johannus Monday advanced to the singles round of 32.
Monday gave up the first set to Pepperdine’s Tim Zeitvogel 6-4, but the nation’s sixth-rated player stormed back to win the final two sets 6-3, 6-2, against No. 125 Zeitvogel, advancing to the round of 32.
In doubles action, Hudd and Mitsui pulled off the upset versus the nation's fourth-ranked doubles duo and the tournament’s No. 2 seed Daniel Rodrigues and Connor Thomson of South Carolina.
The Vols’ combo dropped the first set 7-6(3), squeaked out the second set 7-6(5), to send the match to a third set super tiebreak, where Hudd and Mitsui held off South Carolina’s pairing 10-5.
Senior Martim Prata dropped his singles match in the round of 64 on Wednesday to No. 86 Ben Shelton of Florida 6-4, 6-2.
Thursday’s schedule begins with singles consolation at 10 a.m. EST, as Prata will serve it up against Tyler Zink of Oklahoma State.
Monday will play his round of 32 singles main draw at 2 p.m. EST versus Mississippi State’s Florian Broska.
The duo of Hudd and Mitsui begin their round of 16 doubles main draw match at 3:30 p.m. EST versus the combo of John Hallquist Lithén and Finn Reynolds of Ole Miss.