The Lady Vols suffered a tough 4-3 loss to No. 14 Georgia in the SEC Championship semifinals, ending their tournament run.
Tennessee’s Daria Kuczer and Eleonora Molinaro were able to secure the first doubles match this Saturday afternoon with an impressive 6-2 win on court three. The Lady Vol pair Rebeka Mertena and Esther Adeshina couldn’t keep the win streak, losing their match 6-3.
All eyes fell on court two as Lady Vols pair Tenika McGiffin and Elza Tomase went back-and-forth with their opponent, eventually winning the match with a hard-fought 7-6 victory, claiming the doubles point and putting Tennessee on the board 1-0 early in the match.
Tennessee wasn’t as dominant in singles play, letting Georgia take the first match 6-0, 6-0 over Lady Vol Esther Adeshina. Tennessee’s Rebeka Mertena followed in similar fashion, falling short 6-2, 6-3 on court one. Lady Vol Elza Tomase was able to break the losing streak on court three downing Morgan Coppoc 6-3, 6-4, making the overall score 3-2. UT’s Eleonora Molinaro tied the score 3-3 after her singles win on court six 7-5, 6-4.
Tennessee ultimately fell short to Georgia after Tenika McGiffin’s 6-4, 7-6 loss to No. 84 Dasha Vidmanova, making the final score 4-3.
Despite the loss in the SEC Tournament, Tennessee will be back in action in the NCAA Tournament on the weekend of May 6, hoping to make up for the loss against a talented Georgia team.