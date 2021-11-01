The Tennessee women’s tennis team hosted the Tennessee Fall Invitational last week at the Goodfriend Tennis Center in its penultimate tournament of the fall season. The Lady Vols competed against representatives from Wake Forest, Illinois, Kentucky and Vanderbilt over four days of play.
The Lady Vols won four of their singles matches and all three of their doubles matches on the first day of the Fall Invitational Thursday afternoon.
Lady Vol Eleonora Molinaro powered through her nearly three-hour match against Brooke Killingsworth of Wake Forest to earn a decisive win. Molinaro took the first set before falling short in set two. In set three, she pushed through and came out on top 7-6(5) to win the match. This energy-filled match set the tone for the remainder of the day.
That energy was put into good hands later Thursday evening when the Lady Vols won three times in doubles play, the finishing touch on a successful first day for the Lady Vols.
The Lady Vols secured the victory on day two of the Invitational, winning four of their six doubles matches. They swept all three matches against Kentucky, and took one of the three matches from the Vanderbilt team.
Day three of the Tennessee Fall Invitational showcased nine wins by the Lady Vols between singles and doubles play.
Tennessee started off Saturday morning against Illinois in six singles matches, before facing Wake Forest in four doubles sets. The Lady Vols finished the day with a 6-5 singles mark and a 3-1 record in doubles.
On the final day of the Invitational, the Lady Vols won five of seven singles matches against Vanderbilt. The Lady Vols finished with 25 victories between singles and doubles play over the course of the weekend against four programs that were top-35 teams a year ago.
Looking forward, the Lady Vols head to San Diego, California, Nov. 4-7 to compete in the Oracle Fall Nationals, their final tournament of the season as both Rebeka Mertena and Elza Tomase qualified for the ITA Fall Nationals.